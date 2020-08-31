Although the final scorelines were relatively similar, the process to reach that outcome was much improved according to Faribault girls tennis coach Jeff Anderson.
Friday afternoon, Faribault lost 6-1 at Austin a day after losing 7-0 against Rochester Century, but the general tone of the contest in Austin was more competitive.
"Today’s match was another great effort by the entire team," Anderson said. "It was nice to see the team bounce back from yesterday’s loss to Century and display improvement today in all matches."
The Falcons earned their one point on the No. 1 singles court, where senior Kylie Petricka battled for a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 victory.
"Both players were playing well, but Kylie returned to her first set style and was in better control of the tie-breaker," Anderson said.
At No. 2 singles, freshman Stacie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-3, freshman Lindsay Rauenhorst was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and eighth-grader Nell Gibbs faltered 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
"Stacie’s also had an aggressive style that brought her towards the net for many points but unfortunately she was a bit unprotected deep on the deuce side of the court and her opponent took advantage of that," Anderson said. "Stacie maintained great hustle and court coverage during her match but it wasn’t enough to defeat her opponent."
On the doubles courts, seniors Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 1 position, senior Ashley Rost and freshman Hailey Reuvers were defeated 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 slot, and seniors Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein suffered a 6-3, 7-5 setback at No. 3 doubles.
"All three of the Faribault doubles teams had some good matches also with much improved play over (Thursday)," Anderson said.
Faribault will be back on the courts Tuesday afternoon for a home match against Red Wing.