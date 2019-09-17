Sometimes change can take time to reap rewards.
The Faribault Falcons (1-7, 0-5 Big 9) employed a new formation, all the while dealing with injuries, and the host Rochester Mayo Spartans (3-5-1, 3-1-1 Big 9) took advantage, winning 5-0 Monday in a rescheduled game from Thursday.
"Some disorganization in the first half lead to a goal right away to start the game for the Spartans," said Faribault coach Maddie Justin, "but (we) held them until halfway through the first half where Mayo scored close to back to back goals to make it a 3-0 deficit at half."
Justin liked how her team responded in the second half to get chances forward, even when they didn't find the net.
Mayo scored again 16 minutes into the second half.
"We combined after that and had good pressure but couldn’t fully execute far enough past their defensive line," Justin said. "Mayo slipped one through with five minutes left in the game..."
The Spartans' midfielders had success turning in the midfield and is how they scored most of their goals.
"Olivia (Williamson) played a great game in goal after receiving a few physical run-ins inside of the box," Justin said. "Sarah Engbrecht played tough in the center of our midfield to fight for the ball."
FHS had to regroup quickly to prepare for a 7 p.m. home game Tuesday against Rochester Century (2-5-1, 2-1 Big 9).
The Falcons are in the midst of four games this week and three next week. The next is a 7 p.m. Thursday start at Austin. The Packers were 2-4-1 and 1-3 in the Big 9 entering Tuesday's game at Rochester John Marshall.
Faribault beat Austin 4-2 last year for its first Big 9 win since 2014.
"Hoping to stay fit and healthy to finish the season strong with this great group of girls we have," Justin said.