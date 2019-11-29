FHS varsity bowlers

Faribault's varsity bowling team has earned a spot at the state tournament. The team didn't qualify for bracket play at the Nov. 23 Super Regional Tournament in Austin, but participated in one final two-game Final Chance Play match. As one of the winners of the four matches, which was based on total pin-fall, the Falcons captured a spot at state Sunday, Dec. 8 at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria. The team is pictured, back, from left, coach Delcie St. Hilaire, Hunter Linnane, Brady Beske, Trey Monahan, Rena Bauer, and coach Joey Schleis. Front. Reese Mador, Courtney Schleis and Luke Wojnarowski. (Photo courtesy of Delcie St. Hilaire)
