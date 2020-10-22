Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior left tackle Riley Haefmeyer hasn’t had more excitement for any game in his career like he has for the Buccaneers’ game Friday against St. Clair in Waterville.
After a stop and start beginning to the season, WEM got delayed even more when a player contracted COVID-19 and put the entire team into a two-week quarantine just as the rest of the state prepared for its first game of the season.
An assistant coach later contracted the virus as well, and the whole experience has put the pandemic in perspective for Haefmeyer and others.
“Now as a team, we kind of have to take it more seriously when we’re around each other and taking the proper precautions to stay healthy and not going out, doing dumb stuff that’s going to jeopardize the rest of the team so we can actually play our last games,” he said.
Haefmeyer didn’t routinely wear a mask prior to the virus affecting a teammate but said he does now.
“Now, I don’t hang out with big groups of friends, just kind of stay to myself,” he said. “I’ve only got four weeks left of my senior season so I want to make it the best.”
Haefmeyer said the experience has made the team closer as it held Zoom sessions and group texts during the two-week layoff to stay in touch.
For head coach Mike Richards, it’s been a big lesson for his players.
“I think it brings it back to personal responsibility,” Richards said. “What one person does affects the rest of us and the idea that it’s not just one identity, it’s the whole group. We’ve got to make sure if we want to keep moving forward that we’re respecting what’s being told to us and we’re working as a large group.”
The Buccaneers returned to the practice field last Thursday when the quarantine expired and then the snow came Tuesday, prompting Richards to call off practice that day.
But on Wednesday, WEM took to the snow-covered practice field to get ready for its first game. Richards hoped the snow might slow down the Cyclones as the Buccaneers try to get back up to speed.
“We’ve gotten plenty of practice in but we’ll see Friday how it affected us,” he said.
WEM junior quarterback Dom Paulson has learned to appreciate the moments the team has together since things can change swiftly in a pandemic.
“I didn’t think it was a big deal at all,” Paulson said of the pandemic. “The first two weeks we got out of school, I just thought it was going to be those two weeks and things would just go back to normal. Then it just turned into the rest of the year, the whole summer, it just wasn’t a good thing.”