The Faribault Falcon archers competed in the Mutant Frog Open in Henderson over the weekend.
Landon Hatfield led the middle school team by shooting 10 tens to score 271 points out of a possible 300.
Alexys Berger had the highest score among middle school girls by shooting eight tens, which allowed her to accumulate 270 points. What’s more, Berger’s score earned her the third place overall finish in the middle school girls division.
Among high schoolers, Erik Hagre hed the best day for the Falcons, as he shot 11 tens and finished with 272 points.
Ella Oraskovich led the high school girls by shooting nine tens to score 268 points.
The Falcon Archers’ next competition is at Open World Learning (OWL) in St. Paul on Saturday.