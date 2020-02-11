The Falcons hosted the Winona Winhawks on Tuesday and played one of their best games of the season, winning by a score of 65-58 and earning their third victory of the season in the process.
The outcome showed marked improvement by the Falcons, as they had lost to the Winhawks 66-43 back on Jan. 2.
Winona’s Parker Jones and Jasper Hedin both turned in a strong effort on Tuesday, finishing with 22 points and 16 points, respectively, but the Falcons saw more balanced scoring throughout their lineup. John Palmer led the way with 20 points and Abdi Abdullahi was right behind him with 18 points.
The Falcons also received nine points from Alex Gardner, eight from Evan Larson, six from Hunter Nelson, three from Devin Lockerby, and two from both Nick Flom and Alex Sullivan.
With the win, Faribault was able to snap its 4-game losing streak. The Falcons are also now 2-2 in their last four games against the Big 9.
The Falcons (3-17 overall, 2-14 Big 9) will take on the Huskies (12-9, 10-7 Big 9) in Owatonna on Friday.