Goodhue hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo Tuesday and the home team came out on top, 58-36. For the Knights it was their first loss of the season, as they dropped to 2-1. KW scored 60 points and 58 points in its first two games, but the Knights’ offense never got into much of a rhythm against the Wildcats.
Casey Wesbur led the Knights with 9 points, while Tate Erlandson scored 6 and Anjuan Higginbottom added 6.
Goodhue improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings. KW is now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division standings. The Knights will look to get back on the right track with a home game against Class AA No. 2 Lake City (3-0, 0-0) on Thursday evening.