Kenyon-Wanamingo’s defense has shown its stoutness through the first three games of the season and on Friday it showed its versatility.
The Knights installed a 3-5 defense the week leading up to their matchup with Randolph Friday in Randolph and it resulted in the second shutout of the season as they rolled to a 37-0 victory.
“Guys have done a good job of listening and learning,” K-W head coach Jake Wieme said. “They’ve done a good job this year and stuck to the game plan.”
The Knights (3-1) limited the Rockets (3-1) to just 86 yards of total offense. Randolph threw for 76 yards and rushed for just 10.
Wieme wanted to take away the pass against the Rockets and did so for the most part. Randolph quarterback Jacob Weckop completed 10 of 20 passes for 76 yards and one interception.
K-W even got its first score of the game on a safety when a Rockets snap went over Weckop’s head and through the end zone in the first quarter.
The Knights mixed up their offense for a balanced attack. Tyler Craig ran 36 times for 194 yards and a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter that started to break things open. Quarterback Luke Berg added a 3-yard touchdown run before the end of the half to give K-W a 16-0 halftime leads
Berg finished 9 of 16 passing for 122 yards and touchdown. Berg found Casey Wesbur for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Wesbur caught three balls for 41 yards to lead the Knights.
Craig added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give K-W a 22-0 lead at the time.
Josh Schmidt capped the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the 37-0 final.
The Knights were scheduled to play Blooming Prairie Friday but the Blossoms had to cancel. K-W will instead face longtime rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday in Kenyon.