Entering the final week of the regular season, there’s still plenty to be settled for local football teams on Wednesday night.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is perhaps the only area squad without playoff seeding implications attached to its regular-season finale, as its spot as the No. 5 seed in Section 1A is pretty firmly established thanks to Friday’s loss against Randolph — the projected No. 4 seed — and a win earlier this season against Hayfield — the projected No. 6 seed. Wednesday’s finale at Wabasha-Kellogg does offer the chance to snap a three-game losing streak entering the postseason, however.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown has what essentially boils down to a playoff for the No. 5 seed in the eight-team Section 2AA on Wednesday night at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Buccaneers and Panthers have identical overall records (3-4) records against section opponents (1-2) and are seperated by just one spot in the Quality Results Formula (QRF) from minnesota-scores.net
For Faribault and Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, their section seeding fate is still clouded in gray by a potential range of three seeding rungs for each. Listed below are explanations of the various possibilities and permutations of what can happen based on Faribault’s and Bethlehem Academy’s games, all of which are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs Wednesday.
Bethlehem Academy (6-1) at Rushford-Peterson (7-0)
The stakes for this game are pretty simple, but the Mid-Southeast Blue Subdistrict clash is the local game with the most on the line given the subdistrict championship factor.
Rushford-Peterson enters the game undefeated and as the No. 4 ranked team in Class A. The Trojans have left no doubt on their way to that record or ranking, with their closest win a 26-15 victory against Fillmore Central (6-1).
Bethlehem Academy is aiming to blow up that potential undefeated regular season while also grabbing a share of the subdistrict title and potentially snatching the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs away from Rushford-Peterson.
For most of the season, the Cardinals have looked the part of a potential challenger to the Trojans, making this regular-season finale a date that’s been circled since the first week of the season. The one slip-up, though, was a 19-8 defeat at Fillmore Central, which is why Bethlehem Academy enters Wednesday night as the underdog.
In terms of Section 1A seeding, Fillmore Central is watching the Bethlehem Academy vs. Rushford-Peterson clash very closely. Entering this week, Rushford-Peterson is the top-ranked team of the three according to the Quality Results Formula (QRF) from minnesota-scores.net at No. 6 in Class A. Bethlehem Academy is ranked No. 15, while Fillmore Central is No. 17.
If Bethlehem Academy loses Wednesday and Fillmore Central takes care of business at Winona Cotter, the seeding order is likely Rushford-Peterson at No. 1 followed by Fillmore Central at No. 2 and then Bethlehem Academy.
If the Cardinals win, however, that leaves three teams with identical 7-1 records with the losses all to each other. In that scenario, I’d sure like to be a fly on the wall (or a silent observer of the Zoom) for the section seeding discussion.
Northfield (3-4) at Faribault (4-3)
Faribault and Northfield play in different subdistricts and sections, so the head-to-head result here doesn’t matter all that much. Except when you factor in a trophy known by Big Bertha, which Faribault won for the first time since 1988 with last year’s 30-28 victory in double overtime.
Northfield’s standing as the No. 3 seed in Section 1-5A is already wrapped up, so the Raiders are playing only for the trophy. Faribault, meanwhile, needs a win to solidify its spot as the No. 3 seed in Section 2-4A.
QRF won’t be utilized as a deciding factor in the Section 2-4A seeding, which instead will be hashed out entirely by coach’s vote. With the Falcons being the only team in the section without a game this season against a section opponent, they need to leave as little doubt as possible entering the seeding meeting.
Beating a Northfield team that’s enjoyed a resurgent 2021 while playing in a larger classification would certainly provide the necessary boost.
Hutchinson is already locked in as the No. 1 seed in Section 2-4A, with Willmar secure as the No. 2 seed. The intrigue starts at No. 3, which conceivably could still go to Faribault, St. Peter or Jordan. While Faribault (4-3) is playing a larger school in its final game, St. Peter (4-3) and Jordan (4-3) are both dipping into lower classes for their final opponents, with Jordan hosting Class AAA Tri-City United (5-2) and St. Peter hosting Class AA Jackson County Central (4-3).
Jordan’s path to the No. 3 seed starts with both Faribault at St. Peter losing and a win against Tri-City United, which beat St. Peter 22-6 on Friday night. Otherwise, the head-to-head win for St. Peter against Jordan is too much for the Hubmen to overcome.
The Saints, meanwhile, don’t need to pray for others to lose, although a Faribault loss would certainly help. When comparing St. Peter’s and Faribault’s schedules, it’s seems the Falcons have faced a tougher road to their 4-3 record against the Big Southeast District, and that’s before St. Peter plays an unranked Class AA team Wednesday.
Two of St. Peter’s losses are excusable, with defeats to a Waseca team that’s spent the year bouncing in and out of the Class AAA rankings and a Fairmont squad that’s ranked No. 2 in Class AAA. That doesn’t include the most recent loss against Tri-City United, however.
Faribault’s losses look better in retrospect. Stewartville is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Kasson-Mantorville is No. 8 in Class 4A and Mankato East received votes in the most recent Class 5A poll that preceded last week’s games.
Still, the surest way for Faribault to stay out of the always hotly-debated strength of schedule argument is to win Wednesday against Northfield to at least secure the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game, and possibly the No. 3 seed.