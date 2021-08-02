The Waterville Indians and Morristown Morries both started the Region 6C playoffs on Sunday with varying degrees of success.
Waterville — the top seed out of the 13/60 League — raced to a 17-1 victory against the 16th-seeded Lake Crystal Lakers to move into the winner's bracket.
Morristown, meanwhile, suffered a 6-3 loss against the Le Sueur Braves on Sunday afternoon. The Morries entered as the No. 8 seed, while the Braves were the No. 10 seed (Region 6C uses seeds as guidelines more than rules in order to create 13/60 vs. River Valley League first-round matchups).
Both Morristown and Waterville are attempting to return to the Class C state tournament for the first time since 2019. Waterville now needs to win two straight games Saturday and Sunday — both at home — in order to wrap up one of Region 6C's three state tournament bids.
The first game comes Saturday against seventh-seeded Arlington, which beat ninth-seeded Janesville 8-0 in its first-round game Sunday. A win means Waterville plays Sunday against the winner of fourth-seeded Gaylord and 12th-seeded Eagle Lake, which upset Blue Earth in the first round.
A loss Saturday means Waterville moves into the loser's bracket Sunday in need of four straight wins to qualify for state, the first coming against the winner between 11th-seeded Minnesota Lake and 13th-seeded Belle Plaine.
Morristown faces a much more daunting path if it hopes to return to state for the second time in three years.
After Sunday's 6-3 loss, the Morries at least receive a soft landing spot against the 15th-seeded Wells Wildcats with its first elimination game Saturday. Morristown just beat Wells 4-2 in the final game of the regular season July 24.
If Morristown wins that game, it plays again Sunday against the loser of the Eagle Lake vs. Gaylord game with the high seed set to host.
In order to reach the state tournament, Morristown needs to win five straight games.