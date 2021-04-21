It's hard to construct a more difficult opening stretch to the season than the one the Faribault softball team has endured.
Three of the first four games have come against teams in contention to win a Big 9 Conference title, with the latest tall task arriving in Tuesday's 15-0 loss in Faribault against defending Class AAA state champion Northfield.
The first two games of 2021 were set against Winona and Mankato East, whose only conference losses this year came against each other during a doubleheader. Even with that grueling opening stretch, Faribualt coach Claire Boatman wouldn't have it any other way.
“I’m all about playing the best teams," Boatman said. "I think that makes our girls better.
“As we progress through the season, there are going to be more teams at our level, but I really think there’s a lot to learn from playing against really good teams and seeing really good pitching that’s going to help us build as a program.”
The one reprieve from the grueling schedule came during last week's 16-10 victory at Austin, and while the Falcons face Mankato West, Winona and Mankato East in the next three games, Boatman said the lessons learned during these tough matchups help her team.
Tuesday, Faribault faced off against Northfield senior Brynn Hostettler, a right-handed pitcher headed to the University of Minnesota next season. Hostettler struck out 12 of the 13 batters she faced to notch her second consecutive no-hitter, but Boatman said she was proud of how Faribault battled against her.
Senior Makenna Smith worked a walk, while a number of other Falcons extended at-bats to force Hostettler to consistently throw extra pitches and mix in her offspeed offerings.
“It was all about just shortening that swing," Boatman said. "She’s going to provide all the power for the hitters, so we just wanted to shorten up and get to that contact spot so good things happen. She’s throwing in those changeups because she’s just a good pitcher, so we’re just going to have to watch that ball and make those adjustments.”
While Tuesday is the only time this season Faribault faces Northfield, those adjustments can help against any opponent this season. After the next three games, the schedule delivers a rematch against Austin before a pair of doubleheaders against Albert Lea and Rochester Century.
The knowledge gained by facing pitchers like Hostettler should set the Falcons up for success against these teams.
"It’s a great experience for the girls to see that kind of pitching," Boatman said. "There were a lot of things that went well, and there are a lot of things that we can control that we can clean up a bit. It’s a good experience for our young program, and we’re going to look a lot different at the end of the season than what we look like right now.”
Part of that improvement can come defensively, where Boatman said some general timidness in the field is causing defensive mishaps.
“A lot of it is mental," Boatman said. "Just believing that they can, going all out and just deciding for themselves that nothing is going to get by them. We’re definitely going to do some more practice this week and build that confidence, but I don’t think it’s a lot of physical. I think it’s a lot of mental things we’re just going to have to get over.”