Two seniors. Two state tickets punched.
On Thursday, Mitchell Hanson and Madelyn Skjeveland qualified for the state cross country meet at the MSHSL Section 1-AA Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
It’s Hanson’s first-ever trip to the state meet.
“Making state means a lot. Two years ago, I was one place out. It’s amazing to finally make it for the first time,” senior Mitchell Hanson said. “This season is the most miles and hardest workouts that the team has ever done. It was a lot of hard work and it’s rewarding to have it pay off.”
On the boys' individual leaderboard, Hanson finished 10th (16:31.4), Tanner Longshore (16:54.9) 21st, Ethan Krueger (17:09.2) 32nd and Brody Enget (17:10.4) 34th. Thomas Malecha (17:20.8) placed 41st.
Faribault boys head coach Mark Bongers was proud of his kids’ performance.
“It was a good day. We held our own. We had a few guys who had really good times,” said Bongers. “Mitchell Hanson had his lifetime best. Tanner Longshore had his lifetime best. Both of them did very well. It was nice to see that from Tanner for next year. All the guys did really well. We were hoping for a little more and break that third or second place, but there were a lot of good teams there.”
The boys finished fourth as a team with 138 points. Farmington placed first with 75, Rochester Century second with 93 and Winona third with 102. Lakeville South finished fifth with 149 points.
“This year, my seniors did a fantastic job. We came out of last year toward the bottom of the sections. To make the progression all the way up to fourth like we did, that was pretty amazing,” Bongers said. “It had a lot to do with the senior guys pushing, practicing, and running hard.”
On the girls side, Skjeveland finished 7th and will return to the state meet for the first time since her freshman year. Juniors Gabrielle Yetzer (20:16.1) and Ruby Gernandt (20:44.2) placed 36th and 51st, respectively.
At 18:48.1, Skjeveland finished .1 second behind her personal-best, which also happens to be the school record.
“I’m excited to go back. I haven’t been back since 9th grade so it’s a really good feeling,” Skjeveland said. “It feels really good to leave with the school record, leave my mark on the team and leave a girl for the girls next year.”
Her head coach, Willie Clapp, spoke highly of Skjeveland’s ability to push through adversity following the meet.
“It was great that she was able to run at the same time as the school record,” Clapp said. “She had an injury issue one year and then a bad race one year, so for her to come back her senior year and make it and place that high in this tough of a section is a huge accomplishment. It’s great sending her out on such a high note.”
The girls finished eighth as a team with 208 points. Farmington placed first with 39 points, Lakeville South second with 94, Owatonna third with 167, Rochester Century fourth with 168 and Northfield/ARTech with 174.
Clapp said the seniors are leaving with a huge mark left on the program.
“The been a really great bunch to work with. We turned some things around in their six years in the program,” said Clapp. “From their seventh grade year to their senior year, we made huge strides and were now in the conversation for a Big 9 championship and qualifying for state. That’s something we weren’t even close to when they entered the program. It’s all about doing it the right way, working hard, and treating people the right way.”
The State Cross Country Meet is Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College. The boys are slated to run at 10 a.m., with the girls scheduled to run at 11 a.m.
Girls team results
Farmington 39, 2. Lakeville South 94, 3. Owatonna 167, 4. Rochester Century 168, 5. Northfield/ARTech 174, 6. Red Wing 177, 7. Lakeville North 197, 8. Faribault 208, 9. Winona 223, 10. Waseca 230, 11. Rochester Mayo 295, 12. Austin 310, 13. Byron 318, 14. Hastings 353, 15. Rochester John Marshall 354, 16. Albert Lea 397, 17. Kasson-Mantorville 497
Top seven girls individuals
Anna Fenske (Farmington) 17:52.1, 2. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 17:56.2, 3. Brianne Brewster (Lakeville South) 18:19.4, 4. Claire Vukovics (Lakeville North) 18:23.2, 5. Mariah Fenske (Farmington) 18:36.2, 6. Grace Johnson (Red Wing) 18:44.6, 7. Madelyn Skjeveland (Faribault) 18:48.1
Boys team results
Farmington 75, 2. Rochester Century 93, 3. Winona 102, 4. Faribault 138, 5. Lakeville South 149, 6. Owatonna 200, 7. Albert Lea 203, 8. Lakeville North 203, 9. Rochester Mayo 218, 10. Northfield/ARTech 230, 11. Rochester John Marshall 246, 12. Waseca 326, 13. Kasson-Mantorville 337, 14. Austin 379, 15. Red Wing 379, 16. Hastings 405, 17. Byron 421
Top seven boys individuals
Carter Briggs (Winona) 15:52.3, 2. Meti Omod (Roch John Marshall) 16:01.4, 3. Noah Revels (Farmington) 16:10.4, 4. Cody Peterson (Winona) 16:13.6, 5. Isaac Threinen (Kasson-Mantorville) 16:17.6, 6. Brandon Stachewicz (Lakeville North) 16:22.9, 7. Andrew Casey (Lakeville North) 16:22.9