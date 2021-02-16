The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team surged to its first victory of the season Monday night in Faribault, and didn't leave much doubt in a 97-67 win against United Christian Academy (5-4).
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals (1-7), led by Brady Strodtman's 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kade Robb also paired 21 points with 11 assists, Justin Simones notched 16 points and JJ Malecha tallied 11 points and six rebounds.
Six other players also scored at least one point for BA.
"I was super impressed with how hard the boys played and worked together," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "Everyone contributed, which is so much fun. Whenever we struggled in an area, the boys stepped up and shut down those spots."
Bethlehem Academy is back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Blooming Prairie (2-5) in Faribault.