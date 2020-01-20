Due to weather, the Faribault boys hockey team hasn’t played a game since a Jan. 9 road contest at Red Wing — a game the Falcons won 3-2. The Falcons were scheduled to play Owatonna (12-3 overall, 6-1 Big 9 Conference) on Saturday, but a weekend storm prompted the schools to reschedule that pivotal game for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Owatonna Four Seasons Centre.
Now the Falcons’ focus is on Mankato East, which they’ll host on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars’ overall record is 8-8-1 but at 4-2 (12 points) in the Big 9 Conference standings, they’re ahead of the Falcons. Faribault is 10-3-2 overall, but only 3-2-2 (10 points) against its Big 9 foes.
A win over the Cougars would do wonders for the Falcons in the conference standings, where they currently trail five other teams in addition to Mankato East.
After the game against Mankato East, Faribault’s next game is a road contest on Thursday against Dodge County (11-5).
Recent results: It’s been a little bit of a mixed bag for Faribault lately. While it’s true that the Falcons have only lost one game in the last month, they also played their way to two ties earlier this month, against Winona and Albert Lea. They did pick up two big wins in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic after Christmas, first defeating Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 and then topping Becker/Big Lake 4-2.
The Luverne Cardinals spoiled New Year’s Eve for the Falcons by winning the open division championship game 3-2, but Faribault took some of the sting off by defeating Austin on Jan. 4 and sneaking past Red Wing on Jan. 9.
Mankato East had a rough showing at the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud between Christmas and New Year’s, as the Cougars were swept in three games by St. Cloud (losing 5-0 on Dec. 26), Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (losing 4-1 on Dec. 27) and St. Cloud Cathedral (losing 9-3 on Dec. 28). In the Cougars’ defense, St. Cloud Cathedral are the No. 1 team in Class A, with a record of 12-1-1.
The Cougars reeled off three straight victories earlier this month, however, winning 5-2 over Mankato West on Jan. 7, blanking Winona 5-0 on Jan. 9 and beating Shakopee 4-1 on Jan. 14. Their win streak came to an end last Thursday against Rochester Century in a 7-2 defeat.
Meanwhile, the Dodge County Wildcats have won four in a row, starting with a 5-1 win over Red Wing on Jan. 4 and followed by a 7-2 win over Rochester Lourdes on Jan. 7, a 3-1 win over Amery on Jan. 7 and a 5-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park on Jan. 16.
Recent history: The Cougars were victorious in Mankato last January by a score of 4-1, while Faribault split a home-and-home with Dodge County last season, beating the Wildcats 4-3 on their rink in late November but losing to them 3-2 last February in Faribault.
1. Through 15 games this season, Faribault has outscored its opponents 68-27. The Cougars, on the other hand, have been outscored by their opponents 66-64 in their 17 games this season. The Falcons have only given up six goals in the first period this season, so if their offense can get off to a good start against the Cougars, they’ll be putting themselves in a pretty good position.
2. The Dodge County Wildcats are outscoring their opponents 30-13 in the first period, so the Falcons will need to come out with energy and intensity on Thursday. The Wildcats’ top player is Brody Lamb, who has 20 goals in just 13 games played, but the Faribault defense will also need to focus on Brendon Wolesky (12 goals in 16 games) and Gavin Giesler (10 goals in 16 games).
3. Meanwhile, Mankato East is led by Layten Liffrig (20 goals and 20 assists in 17 games) and Matthew Salzle (16 goals and 17 assists in 17 games). If the Falcons’ defense can limit the Cougars and the Wildcats, Faribault could be set up nicely for its final stretch of games, with the regular season concluding in just three and a half weeks.