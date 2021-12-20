A combination of suffocating defense and balanced scoring helped the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team to a 51-23 victory against United South Central on Friday night.
As a team, the Knights swiped a whopping 25 steals, led by five robberies from senior center Stella Rechtzigel. Ivette Mendoza added four steals, while Rachel Ryan, Josie Flom and Josi Quam all snatched three steals.
Rechtzigel also led K-W with 12 points and eight rebounds, with Tessa Erlandson supplying 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, Quam scoring seven points, Madison Greseth notching six points, Flom tallying six points and Mendoza finishing with five points.
The Knights play again Tuesday night at home against Bethlehem Academy, before opening the Hayfield Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28 against Lyle/Pacelli.