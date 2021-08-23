Replacing a pair of six-year varsity veterans is never an easy task.
Doing so with a healthy base of young runners that broke through on the varsity stage last year makes that a much easier hurdle to clear, however, which is why Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp enters the 2021 season with plenty of optimism about his team even after the graduation of Ruby Gernandt and Gabrielle Yetzer.
"That leaves a huge hole on the team, but we really had seven runners running pretty close together by the end of the year," Clapp said. "With five scoring, we should be just as strong as we finished last year with everyone coming back. It’s pretty exciting to have depth like that.”
In summer workouts and the early part of the preseason, the trio of Mariana Foxhoven, Felicity Foxhoven and Brynn Beardsley have created a front-running pack for the Falcons. Add in Cecelia Hoisington and Claire Linnemann, who last fall both consistently ran as part of the seven-member varsity lineup, and Faribault enters the season with five experienced options for the five scoring positions in varsity races.
That could be key in a year in which there's more at stake than in almost any previous season. Due to section realignment and cross country expanding to three classes, Faribault has suddenly turned from a small school punching above its weight into one of the largest teams in the field.
At last year's Section 1AA race, the Falcons finished sixth. Farmington, Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Owatonna and Northfield finished in the first five positions. All five of those schools were moved into the newly-created Section 1AAA, leaving Faribault as the top returning finisher in Section 1AA.
“We basically split our section in half and now we’re one of the bigger schools," Clapp said. "That’s something we’ve never experienced with Big 9 and Section 1. We’re seeing that as a huge advantage. Before, we looked at Big 9s or sections as where we want to peak, and now it’s definitely at the section meet because we can compete for that.”
In past years, the idea of finishing first or second at the section race to advance to state was an unattainable goal. Even in 2018, when Faribault fielded what Clapp says might be the best team in program history, they settled for fourth place in the section.
That's life when dealing with powerhouses like Farmington and Lakeville South, which consistently maintained a stranglehold on those two state-advancing positions.
"If we have that team again we’re going to state," Clapp said. "That’s the cool part about it, just that we can actually qualify for it and we’re not the little school that has no chance.”
That's not to say Faribault has a walk in the park to qualify as a team. Waseca consistently challenged Faribault in the middle of the section pecking order, while Red Wing, Winona and Austin have all churned out teams that slot in right around the Falcons.
Add in newcomer Kenyon-Wanamingo/Zumbrota-Mazeppa and its lightning-quick junior Natasha Sortland from Section 1A, and there's still plenty of speed in the new-look Section 1AA.
Of course, with Owatonna also moving up to Section 1AAA, that means the Section 1AA race is now hosted by Faribault at Alexander Park, providing the Falcons with a home-course advantage.
“The biggest thing with this realignment was before it was always the best program that went through," Clapp said. "Now I think it’s whoever’s having the best year is going to go through. There’s a handful of teams that we’ve been historically very competitive with, so it’s about whoever’s having the best year is going to go. Running on our home course at the end of October, that’s one of our goals.”
ROSTER
Kendra Albers, senior
Ella Beardsley, senior
Felicity Foxhoven, senior
JoHannah Gehrke, senior
Skye Jeffries, senior
Abby Kugler, senior
Kadance Rice, senior
Gabriella Banks, junior
Mariah Tatge, junior
Marke Volkmuth, junior
Mariana Foxhoven, sophomore
Gabbie Boevers, freshman
Brynn Beardsley, 8th grade
Kendallynne Boevers, 8th grade
Cecelia Hoisington, 8th grade
Claire Linnemann, 8th grade
Aubrie Newport, 8th grade
Sivanna Schwartz, 8th grade
Aubrey Brown, 7th grade
Sigrid Holmgren, 7th grade
Annika Voit, 7th grade