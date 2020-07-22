Faribault’s penchant for rallying late appeared once again Tuesday in a 9-8 victory over Red Wing in the first game of a doubleheader at Bell Field.
Faribault fell behind 5-0 after the top of the first inning but rallied back to take a 6-5 lead after the second inning.
Faribault expanded the lead to 7-5 with a run in the thor inning before added a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Red Wing stormed back with three runs in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game.
Both teams combined for 25 hits.
Three Faribault players tallied multiple hits, led by Jordan Nawrocki, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Aiden Tobin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run while Hunter Nelson finished 2-for-4 with two runs.
Of Red Wing’s eight runs, only one went down as an earned run. Faribault overcame four errors in the game. Red Wing didn’t prove much better and committed six errors in the game, of which only three were earned.
After Red Wing established a 5-0 lead in the first inning where Faribault committed three of its errors, Faribault responded.
Jackson Reineke singled with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Nawrocki’s single to make it 5-1 in the bottom of the first.
Faribault overcame the early deficit in the second inning after two errors, two walks and two base hits did the damage. Braedon Mensing singled with one out while Tobin and Reineke walked to set the table for Hunter Nelson, who singled. He and Nelson later scored on Nawrocki’s single to make it 6-5.
Faribault added a run in the third inning to make it 7-5 when Mensing reached on a one-out single, moved to third on consecutive errors and scored on a ground out.
In the fifth inning, Faribault started a two-out rally whe Ayden Qualey doubled and scored on Tobin’s triple.
Faribault extended the lead to 9-5 in the sixth inning after Nelson scored on a single from Nawrocki.
Red Wing made it interesting after it collected four hits in the ninth, as well as an error and a walked, but Qualey struck out the final two hitters to end the inning.
Reineke thew six innings and didn’t allow an earned run despite Red Wing scoring five runs. He allowed 11 hits, walked two and struck out one. Qualey allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits. He walked one and struck out three.
Red Wing 18, Faribault 6
Red Wing used a big sixth inning to break open a fairly close game Tuesday at Bell Field in Faribault.
Red Wing walked out with an 18-6 victory after a seven-run fifth inning. Red Wing added six runs in the top of the seventh for the final.
Faribault rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth but only found three additional runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Faribault had just six hits in the game with Noah Murphy driving in a pair of runs while finishing 1-for-3. Aiden Tobin, Jackson Reineke, Jordan Nawrocki, Jake Dolter, Zack Slinger and Jackson Warmington also collected hits.
Tim Leider and Tobin had RBIs and Murphy collected two RBI.
Teddy Calmer started for Faribault and he got tagged for five runs, two earned, on three hits. Calmer walked seven and struck out one. Dolter threw an inning of relief where he allowed seven runs, six earned, on three hits. He walked three and struck out one. Tobin threw the final 2 ⅔ innings and allowed six runs on nine hits, he walked four and struck out one.
Faribault plays Mankato East Tuesday at Bell Field.