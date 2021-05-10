The Falcons hosted Austin, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall at Faribault Golf and Country Club on Monday afternoon and finished third out of the four teams.
Rochester John Marshall tallied the afternoon's low score at 395, ahead of Rochester Century (419), Faribault (467) and Austin (495).
Payton Ross notched the top score for the Falcons with a 108, while Ellie Hunt was close behind with a 112. Emma Thibodeau's 119 and Ryann Louis' 128 rounded out the scoring for Faribault, which returns to action Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea against Albert Lea and Winona.