Bethlehem Academy’s boys basketball team hosted Triton on Thursday in a non-conference game and the Cobras kept the Cardinals at bay, winning by a score of 88-63.
The Cardinals (0-4) lost the turnover battle against the Cobras (2-3) and couldn’t generate enough offense to stay in the game. The Cobras scored 48 points in the first half alone, and while the Cardinals were pretty balanced on offense, Triton simply outdid them.
“The name of the game is controlling our turnovers and knowing what pace of the game we need,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “I liked that we looked for each other on fast breaks and breakdowns. It was also good to see that we had some other players step up in scoring and had spread scoring.”
Jack Jandro and JJ Malecha again led the Cardinals’ offense with 14 points and 12 points, respectively, but they weren’t the only ones to reach double digits, as Justin Simones finished with 11 and Kade Robb pitched in 10. Elliot Smith also added seven points.
But the Cardinals hampered themselves with 28 turnovers, compared to only 13 turnovers by the Cobras. The Cobras also drained 11 three-pointers in the game while the Cardinals managed just three.
Bethlehem Academy is set to host Medford (1-3) on Friday.