With the regular season in the books, the Faribault gymnastics team is now readying for the Section 2A gymnastics meet, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Glencoe.
The Falcons will compete against teams from Mankato East, Mankato West, St. Peter, Waseca, St. James, New Ulm and Glencoe-Silver Lake. It’ll be the first time they’ve faced a couple of the teams this year, but the Falcons are familiar with the Big 9 schools from Mankato and they also made sure that St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm were on the schedule this year, just so that they could get a little more familiar with some of the teams in their section.
This is the third year that Faribault will be competing in the Section 2A meet, and coach Larissa Rasmussen said the team has been pretty optimistic all week.
“The girls have been really positive all season, and we’ve been really good with keeping each other accountable and staying healthy,” Rasmussen said. “We haven’t had to deal with too many injuries or illnesses, so that’s been good. We’re just trying to maintain our positive attitudes this week.”
Throughout the season the gymnastics team’s goal has been to exceed its highest team score from last year, which was just above 127. The Falcons were able to achieve their goal during the final meet of the regular season on Jan. 31 in St. Peter, as they scored a 129.575.
“We have the exact same team members from last year, so we were glad to beat our highest score from last year, and now our goal is to try to hit 129 again and hopefully exceed that,” Rasmussen said.
Additionally, the Falcons are looking to pick up some more points on the beam, where both Lauren McDonough and Lexi Bottke have a solid chance to place near the top and possibly qualify for state.
“Lauren qualified for state last year for beam, and we believe that she could qualify for beam again this year as well as floor,” Rasmussen said. “I think Lexi has a chance to qualify on beam as well. We’re hopeful that they can both qualify, because that would be really fun.”
The Falcons have been working hard in their recent practices to break down their routines, and Rasmussen explained they’ve been purposefully nitpicking when it comes to some of the smaller things in their routines.
“We know there are some little things we can do better, and that can actually make a big difference,” she said. “We’re just trying to hit as many routines in practice as we can without getting too exhausted, because we just want to try to hit the best numbers that we can to better our overall performance.”