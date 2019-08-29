Oh so close.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross country was one spot away from qualifying as a team to the 2018 Class A state cross country meet.
WEM/JWP was equally close to sending an individual. Freshman Addison Peed returns off a 13th place finish at sections (20:04.55) to miss out at state by one spot. She was followed by sophomore Lauren Dimler who was 14th at 20:06.69.
“That’s just kind of the way it shook out,” WEM/JWP coach Troy Stehr said after the meet. “A lot of different teams had one really good runner that got ahead of the teens. Lauren and Addison advance most years, but you don’t have any control over that.”
WEM/JWP returns its entire lineup, but Stehr cautioned that doesn’t guarantee the girls will get over the hump. They still have to climb past section champ, Belle Plaine, and runner up Glencoe-Silver Lake. Both those teams also get every starter back.
Even Fairmont in fourth place loses just one senior.
The girls will defend their Gopher Conference title after dominating the four-team race with 23 points. United South Central was next with 65. Peed was the individual champ followed by Dimler.
On the boys side, WEM/JWP loses two senior starters but retains three of its top four times from sections. The squad has more ground to make up than its female counterparts after taking 14th out of 18 in the section and second out of five in the conference.
The boys have time to grow as senior leader Tucker Rients is the only one to graduate in 2020. He was 71st at sections with a time of 19:01.17. He’ll look to shave to under 19 minutes and will help guide eighth-graders Joshua Bengston (19:25.98) and Landon Dimler (19:35.07). The middle school duo finished second and fourth for the team at sections. Sophomore Brennan Hoehn had the fifth qualifying time at 19:40.09.