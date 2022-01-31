The Faribault boys hockey team won for the third straight time against a Section 1A opponent, with Saturday's 4-2 victory at Albert Lea (13-5) the most impressive of the bunch.
After trouncing Austin 9-1 and eking past Winona 7-6, the Falcons (6-12) traveled down I-35 to knock off a Tiger squad that possessed goals of a top-three finish in the Big 9 Conference and a top-two seed in the Section 1A tournament.
Instead, Faribault thoroughly controlled the game. Keaton Ginter pushed the Falcons in front 9 minutes, 21 seconds into the first period.
A little more than two minutes into the second period, Owen Amelkovich scored to provide Faribault with a 2-0 lead after the first two periods.
Then, 1:51 into the third period, Amelkovich added his second goal for a 3-0 Falcon lead. Albert Lea scored on the power play with 3:49 remaining, Tommy Kunze re-established a 4-1 lead for Faribault with 1:01 left on an empty net, and the Tigers added a final, meaningless goal with 40 seconds remaining.
Nick Archambault tallied two assists for the Falcons, who also received an assist from Ginter and Jackson Kath.
In net, Seamus O'Connor stopped 28 of 30 shots. The Falcons finished with a 39-30 advantage in shots on goal, thanks in large part to a 21-6 edge in the second period.
In terms of the section, Faribault is suddenly back in the running for a first-round home game with plenty of winnable games left on the schedule. Going strictly by QRF, Faribault is seeded seventh in the 11-team section.
The top three seeds receive a first-round bye, while seeds four through seven host a first-round game. Albert Lea is ranked No. 2 in the section based on QRF, trailing only Northfield.
Faribault has section games remaining against Red Wing (7-11), Austin (1-12) and Winona (4-13), which the Falcons are 2-1 against this year. The one loss was a 6-0 defeat at Red Wing, which is the sixth-seeded team in the section based off QRF.
Non-section games remain against Mankato West (6-12), St. Paul Academy (5-12), Rochester John Marshall (6-10) and Mankato East (12-6).