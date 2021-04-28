The Bethlehem Academy boys golf team snagged second at Tuesday's Gopher Conference meet at Blooming Prairie Country Club, where the host Awesome Blossoms shot a 163 to beat out the Cardinals' 177. United South Central (181) finished third, NRHEG (203) fourth and Maple River (204) fifth.
On the nine-hole course, BA's Brayden Larson finished tied for second individually with a 38 — just one shot off the pace of Blooming Prairie's Colin Jordison.
The Cardinals were also helped by Brody Pavel's 45, Oliver Linnemann's 46 and Elliot Smith's 48.
The next Gopher Conference boys meet is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at Oak View Golf Course.