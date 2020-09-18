Competing shorthanded Thursday evening, the Fairbault girls swimming and diving team was able to win four of the 12 events in a 95-78 loss against Rochester John Marshall.
Senior Verity Wray-Raabolle was able to narrowly out-touch her competition from Rochester John Marshall in the 200 individual medley, senior Abby Larson sped to first in the 100 freestyle, Kayla Kenow powered to first in the 100 breaststroke and Miller Munoz turned in her best diving performance of the season thus far to win the diving competition.