When freshman Ava Nelson touched the wall to finish off the 200-yard medley relay at the Section 1A Championships on Nov. 8, it set off a Falcon celebration.
The team had finished third in the event, but had done so in 1 minute, 53.39 seconds — .10 seconds faster than the standard for automatic qualification for the Class A state meet, where swimming preliminaries will start at noon Friday at the University of Minnesota. Swimming finals will commence at noon Saturday.
Within a couple seconds, it had registered amongst the entire Faribault contingent that the team had narrowly qualified. Well, for most of them.
"When Grace (Rechtzigel) told me like 2 minutes later," Nelson said of when she realized she had anchored a state-qualifying relay.
Rechtzigel, a junior, and Nelson were joined on that relay by junior Verity Wray-Raabolle and junior Kayla Kenow, while Wray-Raabolle qualified for state individually in the 100 backstroke and Wray-Rabolle, Nelson, Rechtzigel and junior Abby Larson qualified for state in the 400 freestyle relay. Larson will also swim at state in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Most of those qualifications were all more or less predictable throughout the season. The same can't be said for the 200 medley relay.
In the section preliminaries, the Falcons came within 2 seconds of the state standard to inspire hope that state qualification was a possibility.
"Me and Grace were the ones that had to lose time and that's what we did," Kenow said. "We dropped the two seconds we needed."
"It was just kind of a blur," Rechtzigel added. "Throughout the whole season that was the relay that was kind of the big 'If' and that no one expected to go. Getting that close on Wednesday was kind of insane and then knowing we just had to leave it all out there and just really go after it."
After qualifying, the fun begins for Kenow, Nelson and Rechtzigel, who will all be competing at state for the first time this week.
Kenow's never been to a state meet before, while Nelson went to watch Wray-Raabolle and Larson compete last year, and Rechtzigel was a relay alternate two years ago and has competed at the University of Minnesota during club season.
"It's said to be the fastest pool in Minnesota or whatever," Rechtzigel said, "but it doesn't seem like you're going too fast because the tiles on the ground are bigger, but you know that there's a difference. Once you get in there's that energy that the whole pool area has. It's kind of crazy."
In addition to qualifying, the Falcons have opportunities aplenty to advance to Saturday's finals and potentially earn all-state finishes.
Larson is seeded sixth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 500 freestyle, while Wray-Raabolle is the fifth-fastest entrant in the 100 backstroke.
While the two relays are outside of the top 16 that advance to either the championship or consolation finals, the 200 medley relay is only a second behind the 16th-seeded team and the 400 freestyle relay is less than 2 seconds off the 16th seed.
Beyond that, though, simply swimming at state will cross off a bucket list item.
"That's all I ever wanted was to make it in anything to state, so to know I finally did was so fulfilling," Rechtzigel said.
"I don't think it's really hit me fully," Kenow added, "and it probably won't until I leave. It'll be like, 'I just swam at state.' It's a really surreal feeling."