For Bethlehem Academy, it was always going to be a tough task to upset Class A No. 2 Blooming Prairie. On Friday, the Blossoms made sure that didn’t happen spoiling the Cardinals' homecoming with a 48-6 victory.
The Blossoms racked up 436 total offensive yards and surrendered just 188 to stay undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the district. Bethlehem Academy dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district.
Blooming Prairie got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the first five minutes putting them ahead 14-0. With 10:24 remaining in the second quarter, Bradley Simon escaped the Cardinals’ defense for a 25-yard touchdown run extending the Blossoms’ lead to 21-0. Blooming Prairie scored one more touchdown, on a one-yard run by Kaden Thomas, before the half to go into the break up 28-0.
The Cardinals lone score of the night came via the legs of quarterback Jack Jandro, who scampered in on the right side of the field for a 7-yard touchdown.
Awesome Blossoms quarterback Kaden Thomas finished 10-of-18 with 149 passing yards and four total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing.
Bethlehem Academy is back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday for a Mid Southeast (White) district matchup vs. Randolph.
Blooming Prairie 48, Bethlehem Academy 6
BP — 14 14 20 0
BA — 0 0 6 0
BA offensive statistics — Passing: Jack Jandro 6-24, 150 yards, 1 INT; Josh Oathoudt 1-3, 18 yards … Rushing: Jandro 7-24, 1 TD; Lucas Linneman 2-7; Spencer Eli 1-1 … Receiving: Linneman 1-68; Charlie King 2-33; Aiden Tobin 1-23; Oathoudt 1-18; Jandro 1-18; Spencer Eli 1-8
BA defensive statistics — Tackles: Eli 6.5; Riley Kangas 6.5; Oathoudt 5.5; Jandro 5.5; Strodtman 4; Elliot Smith 3; Ben Cohen 3; Jack Ernste 1.5; Henry Schoomeesters 1.5; Tobin 0.5 … Tackles for loss: Kangas 1 … Sacks: Kangas 1 … Interceptions: Oathoudt
BA special teams — Punting: Eli 7-250 … Kick returns: Tobin 2-20; Strodtman 3-19; Bo Dients 1-14 … Punt returns: Tobin 2-6
BP offensive statistics — Passing: Kaden Thomas 10-18, 149, 3 TD, 1 INT … Rushing: Matthew Pryor 20-126; Bradley Simon 8-119, 2 TD; Alex Baldwin 1-18, 1 TD; Parker Vaith 2-13; Mitchell Fiebiger 2-13; Tyler Archer 1-6; Kaden Thomas 1-1 … Receiving: Gabe Hagen 6-84; Baldwin 1-23; Larkoski 1-15; Fiebiger 1-14; Sam Smith 1-13
BP special teams - Kicking: Carson Brennecke 6-6 XP … Punting: Kaden Thomas 3-106 … Kick returns: Colin Jordison 1-24 … Punt returns: Baldwin 1-31; Bradley Simon 1-16