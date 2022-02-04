Boys basketball: Faribault 62, Albert Lea 40 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Defense led to offense, which led to a second straight victory for the Faribault boys basketball team Thursday night at Albert Lea.The Falcons forced 24 turnovers and scored 22 points off those giveaways to fuel a 62-40 victory. Faribault led 36-17 at halftime and racked up 44 points in the paint.Jordan Klecker and Devin Lockerby led the Falcons in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Lockerby also hauled in nine rebounds.Leading the defensive charge was Hunter Nelson, who swiped eight steals, while also adding nine points, four rebounds and three assists.AJ Worrall also scored nine points, Ian Ehlers added eight points, Abdirashid Jimale provided three points and both of Beau Schrot and Carson Kreager scored two points.Schrot supplemented that point total with a team-high 11 rebounds and four assists. Ehlers also dished out four assists and hauled in seven rebounds.Faribault next travels to play Saturday at Rochester John Marshall. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Rebound Sport Basketball Hunting Ian Ehlers Devin Lockerby Victory Beau Schrot Point Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley PETA holds protest outside Rice County Courthouse Upcoming Events Feb 4 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event