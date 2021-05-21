The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team sped to the first three finishing positions in each of the 100- and 200-meter dashes Monday afternoon in New Richland to win a quadrangular.
WEM finished a distant first with 112.5 points to outpace Medford (61), NRHEG (54) and Blooming Prairie (52.5). In the boys competition, Medford won with 88 points ahead of NRHEG (70), WEM (60) and Blooming Prairie (67).
In the girls 100, Addison Condon led the pack of Buccaneers in first place and was followed closely by McKenna Schuster and Loryn Caldwell. In the 200, Toryn Richards paced the field followed by Riley Sammon and Megan Krostue.
WEM continued its sprint dominance with a first-place finish from the 400 relay team of Richards, Condon, Sammon and Schuster, and a first-place finish from the 800 relay team of Krostue, Condon, Jaiden Williams and Ella Duenes.
The Buccaneers also earned first-place finishes from Josephine Volkmann in the 800, Condon in the long jump and Richards in the high jump and pole vault.
Volkmann and Lyly Grohman finished second and third in the long jump, while Sammon snagged third in the pole vault, and Ashlyn Pelant and Duenes did the same in the shot put and long jump.
Loryn Caldwell finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while Zara Gibson snagged third in the 100 hurdles. Madeline Huess also finished second in the two-mile run.
In the boys quadrangular, Jasper Morris motored to first in the mile and Evan Lange-Wenker sped to first in the 300 hurdles for the team's two first-place finishes.
Cody Culhane also finished second in the 200, Sam Rezac did the same in the 400, Morris notched third in the 800 and Michael Adams claimed third in the mile, as did Ahmad Alladin in the 110 hurdles.
Alex Roemhildt paired a second-place finish in the long jump with a third-place finish in the triple jump, while Rezac muscled his way to third in the discus and Lange-Wenker soared to second in the high jump.
Both the boys and girls teams for WEM next compete at the Gopher Conference meet Tuesday, May 25 at Hayfield.