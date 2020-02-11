Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 31F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near -15F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.