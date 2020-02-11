The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team found itself trailing by two points with just 3.7 seconds left in its game against Blooming Prairie in Waterville, but the Buccaneers drove the length of the court and Grant McBroom hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift WEM to a dramatic 53-52 win Tuesday night.
The Bucs led 29-24 at halftime, but the Awesome Blossoms played awesome defense in the second half and gave themselves a great chance to win. McBroom made sure that that didn’t happen.
The senior tallied a team-high 21 points in the game, including his game-winning 3-pointer and a pair of other 3s. Domanik Paulson scored 15 points, while Zack Sticken drained four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
BP’s defense limited Cole Kokoschke to three points and held Dylan Androli to just two points. On the offensive end, Gabe Hagen and Kaden Thomas led BP with 19 points and 18 points, respectively.
The Blossoms held the Bucs to their lowest point total of the season, but BP came up just a second short of avenging its 64-60 loss to WEM back on Jan. 10.
A Blooming Prairie win would’ve pulled the Blossoms even with the Bucs in the loss column in Gopher Conference play. Instead, the Blossoms dropped to 17-3 after the loss and fell to 8-2 in the Gopher Conference, while the Bucs (ranked No. 5 in Class 1A) improved to 21-1 overall and are now 12-0 in the conference standings.
Blooming Prairie was the last major obstacle in WEM’s path to a perfect record in the Gopher Conference. The Bucs have just four games remaining on their schedule, but only two are against Gopher Conference opponents: a Friday road game at United South Central (9-11 overall, 5-6 Gopher Conference) and a home game the following Friday against Bethlehem Academy (1-22, 0-12 Gopher Conference).