The 2019-2020 athletic season is underway at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
At the highest U18 levels, girls hockey, co-ed golf and co-ed soccer have had competitions. Boys hockey opens its season at home Wednesday.
Here's a glimpse at Sabre athletics in September.
Boys hockey
The Sabres' Prep team opens up the season with seven straight games in the Upper Midwest Elite League. The first is 7 p.m. Wednesday at SSM against team SIT Mutual Funds. The Elite League teams are composed of high school players from Minnesota competing during their offseason. The Sabres will be led in part by second-leading point-getter Artem Shlaine (90) and goalie Carsen Stokes, who led the team with a .916 saves percentage and 2.42 goals allowed.
Girls hockey
Last year's Prep squad didn't lose a game until January. The monkey is off the Sabres' backs early in 2019-2020 as they lost 4-2 in Saturday's season opener against Upper Midwest Elite League foe, White.
SSM bounced back to pick up a 6-2 win over Elite Black Sunday at home. The Sabres are at home for the last time until Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Aeros 7 p.m. Friday.
Boys soccer
The SSM U19 boys team won its home/season opener 3-1 Saturday against FC United Soccer Club (Northfield, Illinois). Wylie Trujillo (2'), Cade Thomson ('54) and Brody Phan (73') scored. FC United scored in the 84th minute. Jakob Stone earned the win in net.
This game was part of the U.S. Soccer Development new Academy's DA Cup, which will run in three stages concurrently with the Academy regular season to determine a DA Cup champion as well as Academy Playoff wild card berths for down the road.
The tournament begins with the Fall Group Stage as U16/17 and U18/19 teams play in regional groups to advance to the 32-team Winter Cup. Those 32 teams compete in eight four-team groups at the Winter Cup in Bradenton, Florida, during the traditional Winter Showcase event. The eight group winners advance to play in the Spring Cup Championship in an eight-team knockout bracket. Teams that are eliminated throughout the DA Cup will still continue to play meaningful games that could lead to wild card berths for the end-of-season tournament.
More information on the USSDA's changes can be found at USSoccerDA.com.
SSM plays another DA Cup game 10 a.m. Saturday at Indiana Fire Academy (0-0-1).
Girls soccer
The girls program is not a part of the USSDA in 2019 as it was in recent years. The Sabres will play an independent schedule, which began with a 2-1 win Sept. 7 at Rush WI and Sept. 8 at North Shore United Blue.
SSM stays on the road for its next game 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in Missouri at AFA Fillies Black.
Golf
The Sabre golfers opened the season in their backyard Sept. 7-8 at Legacy Golf in Faribault for the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Minneapolis Junior Open.
Competing in cool and occasionally rainy conditions, SSM's co-ed golf program combined for four trophies.
Owen Mullen and Ben Callaghan finished 1-2 atop the Boys 16-18 division leaderboard. Mullen fired rounds of 64-69 to finish at 11-under-par. His 64 broke the competitive course record at Legacy. Callaghan shot 73-73.
Brady Thomas tied for third in Boys 14-15 with 75-88.
Ananda Zhai fired 74-77 to place second in Girls 14-18.
SSM heads south for another HJGT event, the Sarasota Junior Open, Sept. 21-22 at The Ritz-Carlton Members Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Figure skating
SSM held a Figure Skating Exhbition Sept. 7 at J.P. Parise Arena and was also at the 40th annual Maplewood Fall Classic Sept. 13-15.
The Sabres are back home this month Sept. 22 for the IJS & Spin Clinic and Sept. 28 for another exhibition.