Faribault Girls High School Bowling Team on its way to state

The Faribault Girls High School Bowling Team is going to state after winning the conference tournament Feb. 22 at the WOW Zone in Mankato. The state tournament is Saturday, March 7 at the Park Grove Bowl in St Paul Park. The All-Conference Tournament will be held March 8 at Concord Lanes in St Paul Park. Three of the girls will be bowling in this tournament. Team one is Courtney Schleis, Team Two is Felicity Ellsworth and Jaden DeGroot. Pictured, back row, from left, are Reese Mador, Rena Bauer, Courtney Schleis and coach Don Clayton. Front, Felicity Ellsworth, Caitlyn Cortez and Jadan DeGroot. (Photo courtesy of Delcie St. Hilaire)
