It’s been more than a week since the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team played its last game, but things are about to change quickly.
Following a Monday practice, the Knights traveled to Triton on Tuesday evening (after press deadline) for their first game in 10 days. Back-to-back home games now loom on Thursday and Friday evening, against Randolph and Kingsland, and Jan. 14 the Knights are back on the road against Pine Island.
K-W has seen some mixed results thus far in the 2019-20 season. Among the highlights: Riley Dummer reaching 1,000 career points against Zumbrota-Mazeppa back in mid-December in Kenyon, although the Cougars came from behind to win the game 78-73.
But in the games since then — all of which have been on the road — the Knights have looked a lot stronger. K-W did just enough to pull out a 54-50 victory against the Cannon Falls Bombers Dec. 20, with three Knights scoring in double digits.
The win over the Bombers was a great test for the Knights, who needed to erase a 6-point halftime deficit in order to secure the win.
K-W was last in action when it took on two foes in the Hayfield Holiday Tournament from Dec. 27-28. The Knights rocked Lyle-Pacelli 55-38 to open the tournament, and then nearly pulled off a big upset against Blooming Prairie — currently the No. 5-ranked team in Class 1A — in the tournament championship game. The Knights were leading the Awesome Blossoms 46-44 with less than 10 seconds to play, but Blooming Prairie’s Julia Worke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just a couple seconds remaining in the game, allowing BP to avoid the upset and escape town with a 47-46 win.
While the outcome of that game was certainly hard to swallow, the Knights are feeling pretty confident about how they closed out 2019 and are eager to return to action.
Ever since the Dec. 17 loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa, the Knights’ defense has looked particularly strong, and on offense K-W has seen a number of players rise up and lead the team with confidence.
Dummer has had a particularly strong start to the season and has reached double digits in points in each of K-W’s last five games. The Knights have also seen consistent offensive production from Megan Mattson and Julianna Boyum, and freshman Tessa Erlandson has shown plenty of promise as well.
The Knights have allowed only 47, 38 and 50 points in their last three games, respectively, and allowed only two dozen points in a 71-24 blowout victory over Avail Academy on Dec. 12.
Now the Knights are ready to look forward. K-W has the same 4-7 record as Randolph, the team that’s set to visit Kenyon Thursday. Friday’s game against the Kingsland Knights might be a bit more challenging, as Kingsland was 8-5 entering this week.
K-W’s fourth game in eight days will be Tuesday at Pine Island (2-10). Although the Panthers haven’t had much luck so far this season, they’ve been competitive in several of their losses at the very least, including a 5-point road loss to Dover-Eyota on Monday, a 2-point loss to La Crescent early in the season and a 3-point loss to Lewiston-Altura in their first game of the season.