As a delayed high school basketball season finally kicks off, Faribault’s boys basketball team is hoping to take a big step forward this year, thanks to a quartet of starters who will return from last year.
For their home opener, the Falcons drew a tough opponent in Austin, which lost just five games last year and easily won both of its matchups with Faribault. Despite the experience of its starting squad, Faribault lost 82-44.
Much like last year, the Falcons fell behind early when matched up against Austin’s explosive offensive, and were never able to catch up. Junior Emmanuel Manyuon led the Packers with 20 points in the first half alone, nearly matching Faribault’s entire offensive output.
Even though the game slipped away from the Falcons early, Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt gave his squad credit for playing tough all the way through. He added the Falcons were able to move the ball well and get good looks at the basket throughout the game.
“We had a dry spell early and they were on fire,” he said. “That was a situation where we could crumble, but we didn’t — we just kept fighting.”
In addition to improving its shooting, Hildebrandt said he hopes the team will be able to cut down on turnovers and improve its defensive efficiency, although he saw significant progress on the defensive side of the ball compared to the team’s first game at Mankato West.
However, the Packers were able to put the ball in the basket with remarkable consistency and efficiency that Faribault was simply unable to match. While senior guard John Palmer was able to put up 30 points, other Falcons weren’t able to come close to matching that total.
Also rounding out the score sheet for Faribault were senior forward Nick Ehlers, who put up 5 points in the first half, senior Alex Sullivan, who had 4 off the bench in the second half, and senior Alex Gardner, who drilled a late 3-pointer.
Even though the result wasn’t what the Falcons had hoped for, Hildebrandt said that he’s seeing the Falcons improve and increase their confidence with each practice.
“The guys are great, they’re working and growing in their confidence,” he said. “They’re getting better every day.”