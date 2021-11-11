Time and time again Wednesday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team continued to lower the bar.
Competing in the Section 1A preliminaries, the young Falcons routinely bested their previous season-best times, while also qualifying two relays for Friday's consolation final and the 200-yard freestyle relay into the championship final.
Ava Nelson also qualified for consolation finals in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Bennett Wray-Raabolle will join her in the 50 freestyle consolation finals.
"All in all, I'm one of these guys that always would like to have more, but I'm really happy with what we've done," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "We had a really good day."
That starts not with the qualifications for Friday, but with the collective time drops enjoyed by Faribault.
"I haven't added it up yet to see how many (personal bests), but I'd bet we were over 80% again, which is pretty darn good," Fuller said.
"We're not as strong and we're not as deep as some of these other schools, but we go after 'How did we swim? How did we do?' I think we did pretty darn well as far as our team goes and as far as getting faster."
On a team loaded with freshmen and only one senior, Wednesday marked the first complete section meet experience for most of the Falcons, who are either in their first year of swimming or had only experienced the COVID-altered 2020 section meet.
"A lot of them are newbies," Fuller said. "Then we only lose one senior and that's going to be to our benefit next year. We need to come in and work hard, though, and not just expect to get faster. We have to work at it. It's nice that we're not going to lose too many people."
Before thinking about next year, though, Faribault still has five swims entered in Friday's championship and consolation finals.
"It's going to be have fun and swim fast," Fuller said about the goals for Friday. "It's always in that order. We want to have fun and just come back and swim as fast as we can. I've always told them if you can give it everything you've got, get done and look up at me and say you did it all, I'm going to take it every time. Just don't come up to me and say, 'I could have gone a little faster.'"