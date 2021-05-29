Winning the Gopher Conference championship by such a wide margin was far from an individual effort.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team scored points in every event on the program to comfortably outpace the rest of the conference. The busy meet schedule that helped create that level of depth, however, are now a thing of the past.
Starting with Thursday’s Section 2A, Subsection 6 track and field meet at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, the Buccaneers’ focus shifts drastically toward the individual side of the equation.
“We want to start focusing on the events where we can possibly get into the state meet,” WEM track and field coach Mike Richards said. “That’s what our focus is going to be going forward from now.
“We’re going to try and focus it down so we have a better option when it comes to the state meet.”
That means WEM inevitably will leave some team points on the table.
But if entering athletes in fewer overall events lead to stronger performances in the events still on their dockets, then it’s a sacrifice worth making considering the level of competition the Buccaneers face against subsection foes like JWP, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet and St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran to potentially qualify for the section meet, let alone state.
That culling of events starts at the top. According to athletic.net, Toryn Richards has top-five times/distances in subsection six in the 100-meter dash, 200, pole vault and high jump, in addition to anchoring a 400 relay that enters the subsection with the fastest recorded time.
That diversified success helped Richards claim the honor of Gopher Conference Athlete of the Year, but might also represent too busy of a lineup as the competition stiffens, especially if she manages to qualify for state in all those events, which is why Richards said she’s likely to cut the 100.
“Toryn now has from what I can see on the athletic.net a top five time in the state in the 200 with a 26.12,” Mike Richards said. “In the pole vault Toryn is sitting in the top around there, but in our section there’s a girl that’s got the same height and a girl that has 10 feet. Toryn right now is at a 10-6. High jump, Toryn is sitting pretty good at a 5-4 and 5-2 is an automatic qualifier, so if she can hit that 5-2 that would be good to get her into the state meet.”
Joining Richards with hopes of advancing in the 200 is Madison Zimbrich, while Zimbrich is also in contention to advance in the 100, and the 400 relay team of Zimbrich, Richards, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster have consistently proven it’s among the fastest in the section based on its times.
Elsewhere, Josie Volkmann is set to cut out the mile to preserve energy and speed for the 800, where Richards says she has a chance of advancing out of the subsection if she can shave a few seconds off her time.
Richards also pointed to the 800 relay team of Megan Krostue, Addison Condon, Ella Duenes and Jaiden Williams as another event where the Buccaneers can potentially qualify for sections and state.
On the boys side of things, Evan Lange-Wenker has a good shot of advancing to the section meet in the 300 hurdles and the high jump, where he’s ranked in the top five of both in the subsection according to the athletic.net.
Michael Adams and Jasper Morris have pushed each other all season in the mile, where Richards says both can move onto the section meet, while Morris can also advance in the 800. Sam Rezac has additionally posted solid distances in the discus this spring.
The relative wild card, Richards said, is Ethan Greenwald, who has split time between the track and the baseball diamond the past two months, but has shown the ability to leap close to 40 feet in the triple jump, which would put him in contention to advance to the section meet.