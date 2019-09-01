Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.