The Waterville Indians' banner season came to a close in the state quarterfinals.
Waterville won 30 games in a row in the regular season and finished with a 33-3 record after succumbing 3-0 to the Hutchinson Huskies (29-7) Sunday in Maple Lake.
State tournament teams may carry up to three draftee pitchers from their region. Judson McKown of the Maple Plain Diamond Devels was the star for Hutch.
He took a no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth inning when a Dalton Grose single broke it up. McKown stranded Grose, worked around three errors and three Waterville hits in a complete game effort.
The Huskies got on the board against Grose, the right-handed starting pitcher, when an error in centerfield brought in a run in the top of the third.
Evan Kohli homered for Hutch in the fourth.
The Indians went down in order in the fourth and grounded into a double play in the fifth. The Indians put a runner on third in the sixth.
Grose's day ended after 5⅓ innings. He took the loss, allowing six hits, one earned run and striking out three.
Bladyn Bartelt, who appeared in relief in all four state games, came in and put a zero on the board after inheriting runners on first and third base with one out. On his first pitch, he induced a double play.
After a scoreless seventh where Hutchinson stranded a runner on second, a Marcus Hahn double in the eighth gave Hutch an insurance run.
The double came off Luke Sellner in his first batter. Sellner threw seven innings on Friday and allowed two hits in 1⅓ innings. The run was charged to Bartelt.
Grose led off the eighth with a single. A double play in the next at-bat stemmed the rally.
In the top of the ninth, Sellner stranded a runner to keep Waterville down 3-0.
The Indians came back in the bottom of the ninth in round one to beat St. Benedict. That was a one-run deficit.
The knuckleballer McKown armed with a three-run deficit was too tall of a task.
Waterville didn't go down without a fight, though.
The Indians only struck out three times against a pitcher who didn't have the blazing speed like some do at state.
Shane Sellner and Ben Boran had back-to-back one-out singles to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth.
A fly out and groundout terminated the last-ditch effort.
Hutch went on to beat the tournament's top overall seed, the New Market Muskies, 7-5, to advance to the state championship noon Monday in Delano against the Jordan Brewers.
Draftee Matt Lane of the Faribault Lakers took the loss in relief for the Muskies after earning the win in a start in Friday's round of 16 game.
On Sunday, Lane allowed six runs (all earned) on eight hits with two walks, two home runs allowed and seven strikeouts.
He relieved Faribault native Nate Rost who started and pitched three innings. Rost allowed one run (earned) on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts.
Rost went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and brother, Nick, was 1-for-4.
Jordan beat the Buckman Billygoats 4-3 Sunday in the semifinals. Jordan beat Waterville 4-3 in the Region 6C championship on Aug. 10.
Hutchinson Huskies 3, Waterville Indians 0
H — 001 100 010
W — 000 000 000
Waterville batting — Shane Sellner 1-3, BB; Dalton Grose 1-3; Ty Kaus 0-3, BB; Sam Stier 0-4, SB
Waterville pitching — Grose (L) 5⅓IP-6H-1ER-2R-0BB-3K, Bladyn Bartelt 2⅓IP-1H-1ER-1R-1BB-2K, Luke Sellner 1⅓IP-2H-0ER-0R-0BB-1K
Hutchinson batting — Evan Kohli 2-4, R, RBI, 2B, HR; Marcus Hahn 2-4, RBI, 2B; Noah Corrow 2-4, R; Matthew Piechowski 1-4, R; Jake Arlt 1-4; Cody Arlt 1-4; Keegan Macemon 0-3, BB; Jayden Fleck 0-4, HBP
Hutchinson pitching — Judson McKown (W) 9IP-3H-0ER-0R-2BB-3K