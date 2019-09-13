The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team took care of business for win No. 11 in a row Thursday.
The visiting WEM Buccaneers (11-1, 2-0 Gopher) swept the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (1-4, 0-2 Gopher) by scores of 25-18, 25-8, 25-14.
"Muggy night in the gym tonight. We were happy to get the conference win and get home with everyone safe," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Our starters are getting more comfortable playing every night we take the court. We are making fewer unforced errors. Girls are starting to understand the game better."
Lamont credited Kylie Pittmann for a good hitting night, which culminated in 11 kills on .409 hitting. She also had a long serving run in set two.
Toryn Richards led with 15 kills on .393 hitting. The team hit .371.
WEM had nine service aces with five errors.
WEM is on the road for the third straight match 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Blooming Prairie (8-6, 1-1 Gopher). The Awesome Blossoms have won four of their last five, including a sweep Thursday at Maple River.
WEM 3, NRHEG 0
W — 25 25 25
N — 18 8 14
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 15; Kylie Pittmann, Delaney Donahue 11; Trista Hering 6; Alex Heuss, Ella Michael, Ellie Ready 1 … Assists: Ready 43; Donahue, Pittmann 1 … Aces: Donahue, Ready, Pittmann 3 … Blocks: Hering, Donahue 2; Richards, Pittmann 1 … Digs: Pittmann 14; Donahue 10; Autumn Taylor 8; Richards, Ready 7; Allison Rients 6; Hering 3; Lindsay Condon, Heuss 2