Last year’s senior class was small in numbers but mighty in production for the Faribault girls soccer team.
On one hand, that leaves this year’s Falcons with plenty of players to populate this year’s roster and a plethora of options to fill in for the three departed seniors. On the other, replacing that production might not be as simple as plugging and playing.
Faribault will have the benefit of returning seniors Alexis Bottke and Sydney Beaupre, who both possess plenty of varsity experience, but also missed large portions of last year with injuries.
“Although Bottke and Beaupre missed a lot of the season on the field last year due to injuries, we are hoping for great things in their return this year,” Faribault coach Maddie Justin said.
And, when combining the six-player senior class for the Falcons with steady groups of juniors and sophomores, Justin is confident in her team’s ability to compete this fall.
“Our junior and sophomore classes are definitely something to talk about as well,” Justin said, “they’ve been in our program now for several years and have excellent team chemistry and abilities to make things happen this year.”
That sophomore group includes Daysi Cruz, who will be replacing all-conference goalie Olivia Williamson in net.
“We are excited to have Daysi Cruz Grande this year as a sophomore,” Justin said. “Daysi is young and will continue to grow within this new role as a varsity keeper.”
There will also be more opportunity for Faribault to continue to improve throughout the season this year compared to previous ones. In the past, the Falcons have been pressed into four games in one week.
With a conference-only schedule, and restrictions on playing no more than two games a week this year, that allows more time for practices.
“We can’t wait to be even more intentional about our practices, slightly shorter schedule, and the ability to implement the work we do in practice directly into specific games against specific conference opponents without, hopefully, worrying about weekly fatigue when there are sometimes three or four games in a week,” Justin said. “So one of our goals is definitely the health of our players but also to develop individual skill and knowledge to contribute to the success of the team.”
First match: Sept. 1 at Austin.
Last year’s record: 3-12, 0-10
Last year’s finish: Faribault suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat against Marshall in the first round of the Section 2A tournament.
Major departures
Mikayla Bohner
Grace Remillard
Olivia Williamson
Key returners
Sydney Beaupre, senior
Alexis Bottke, senior
Xitaly Garcia-Compean, senior
Malia Hunt, senior
Caroline Sauer, senior
Najaria Solis, senior
Ainsley Howells, junior
Paige Ross, junior
Emma Thibodeau, junior
Mercedes Huerta, junior
Sarah Engbrecht, junior
Sydne Bauer, sophomore
Daysi Cruz, sophomore
Bergen Williamson, sophomore