The first time these two teams met, it was a doozy. The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team first clashed with the Medford Tigers in Waterville on Dec. 20, and Medford entered that game having not lost a regular season game since Feb. 8, 2018. The Tigers jumped out to a 15-point lead early in the game, but the Buccaneers battled back and took the lead in the second half.
Then it was the Bucs’ turn to blow a lead, as WEM was unable to hang on to its 5-point cushion in the closing minutes. After Medford retook a 2-point lead with just seconds to play, WEM’s Brielle Bartelt drove the length of the court and made a contested layup just before time expired to send the game to overtime. The overtime period was just as intense as the final few minutes of regulation, with WEM ultimately prevailing 59-58.
On Friday night the Bucs and Tigers will meet again, but this time Medford has the home court advantage. While the Tigers won’t be putting together a 23-0 campaign this season like they did last year, they’re still a formidable threat and remain one of the top teams in the Gopher Conference.
Ranked No. 7 in Class A, WEM currently sits in first place in the Gopher Conference with a record of 10-1 with only three conference games remaining on its schedule. Medford, meanwhile, is 9-2 in the conference standings and also has three conference games remaining on its schedule.
Suffice to say, round two on Friday night is a critical game to both teams’ conference championship aspirations.
1. The Bucs enter the game having lost back-to-back home games – just their second and third losses of the season. They suffered an uncharacteristic 44-36 loss to Hayfield last Friday, and then couldn’t catch a tough 3A St. Peter team on Monday in a 50-42 loss. Meanwhile, Medford is also coming off a tough Monday loss, as the Tigers were tripped up on the road against the Jordan Jaguars by a score of 60-59.
2. Aside from Monday’s loss, the Tigers have looked pretty sharp recently, as they won six straight to close out the month of January. They’ll be looking to bounce back on Friday, which means their defense will have to bring its A-game against Bartelt, Toryn Richards, Ellie Ready, Kylie Pittmann and the rest of the talented WEM offense.
3. For the Bucs, the keys to success will likely include getting off to a stronger, faster start, as well as staying confident and remembering how the season has gone so far. WEM coach Ty Kaus said his team knows the importance of its next few games, and he said they’ll have to forget the fact that they’ve lost three of their last six following a 15-0 start. While the Bucs’ 18-3 overall record is impressive, they’ve had to make it through some sluggish starts, and they might not be able to afford another one in Medford on Friday.