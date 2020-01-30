Evan Larson has been having a pretty good week.
He and his boys basketball teammates picked up their first Big 9 Conference win of the season on Tuesday against Red Wing, and Thursday Larson, a Faribault senior, learned he’d been named the Minnesota State High School League’s Most Valuable Teammate of the Week.
The Most Valuable Teammate recognition is a weekly award program through the MSHSL and sponsored by Wells Fargo. Simply put, the program was implemented to recognize students who are great teammates weekly on social media platforms.
“It’s pretty cool,” Larson said. “I never expected something like this. I don’t know how many people were nominated, but it’s definitely an honor.”
When it comes to being a good teammate, Larson said it’s all about having a positive attitude and showing respect to teammates. Larson enjoys joking around and having fun just as much as the next guy, but said it’s important to stay focused, show respect and maintain good work ethic.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re having a bad day shooting or if you’re struggling,” Larson said. “Being a good teammate means helping each other out and respecting each other, even when things aren’t going your way. You know, we got off to a pretty slow start this season, but now we’re just really locked in. We’re all doing our best to support each other and we’re working hard, and I think that’s really helped us become more focused.”
Larson was nominated for the Most Valuable Teammate recognition by Eric Hildebrandt, the Falcons’ head coach. Hildebrandt said he chose to nominate Larson due to his hard work and his dedication to making the team better.
“First and foremost, Evan is a really good leader,” Hildebrandt said. “He’s someone who leads by example. He’s unselfish, he communicates really well with the guys and he’s always ready to work. He’s very coachable. He’s improved as much, if not more than anyone else on the team since this summer just because of his hard work and his dedication to what we’re doing. He’s really, really good at getting the guys to compete with the same intensity that he competes with. He’s a really great guy and a great leader to have on this team.”
Larson has known a lot of the guys on the team for many years and said he feels closer than ever to his teammates this year, and his teammates feel the same way.
“I’ve known Evan since like sixth grade,” Abdimutalib Abdullahi said. “We’ve been playing basketball together since then. We’ve been able to build a brotherhood as friends and as teammates, and I think our brotherhood is at its strongest point right now.”
Added Abdullahi, “Evan is such a good listener. He calms us down, even in a heated game. He’s a guy we can look up to because he’s such a good leader. He’s a special player and he’s a good guy on and off the court. He has a nice personality and he’s always fun to be around.”