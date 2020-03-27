Ed's note: This is the first of a series of articles looking back at past championship teams and athletes at Faribault High School
For a community rich in baseball history it might be surprising to realize it’s been nearly 50 years since the Faribault High School baseball team has reached the state tournament.
The Falcons last made the state tournament in 1971 when they finished as runners-up to a powerful Richfield team behind a thrilling and magical postseason run.
Faribault entered the 1971 season with five returning letterwinners but just one held down a starting spot the previous season. Stu Spicer, Wayne Butterfield, Dave Zunker, Dan Schuler and Dick Grass were the returning letterwinners but only Grass started the year before. Grass hit over .400 as a junior at first base for the Falcons and expectations weren’t high for a team that relied largely on juniors in the infield.
Lowell Nomeland entered his first season as head coach of the baseball team and Faribault got off to a slow start. The Falcons fell to 1-4 on the season after an 8-2 loss to Northfield and did not reach .500 until defeating Janesville 10-0 for the district title.
Grass came into the playoffs with a .441 batting average and Zunker had a .351 average.
Spicer, Faribault’s ace pitcher, found a groove in the postseason and kept advancing the Falcons. Spicer threw a one-hitter against Waseca as Faribault won 3-2 to advance to the district semifinals to meet Zumbrota, which upset Kenyon 3-1. The Bluejays had beaten the Falcons 9-4 in the season opener.
In the semifinals, Spicer got tougher and threw a no-hitter against Zumbrota in a 4-0 victory.
Spicer’s effort helped send Faribault to the finals where the Falcons met Janesville, which had upset Owatonna 3-1 in the other semifinal. Spicer struck out nine and the only base runner reached on an error.
Faribault breezed to the district title with a 10-0 victory over Janesville and Spicer extended his scoreless inning streak to 26 after he threw five innings of one-hit ball against Janesville.
The win moved the Falcons to 9-9 on the season and set up a meeting with District 1 title winner Preston in the region tournament.
Spicer threw a three-hitter against Preston to earn the win and Larry Hafemeyer hit a two-run home run for Faribault in an 8-2 victory over Preston. The Falcons totaled six extra-base hits in the game to move on to face Austin in the region championship game. Faribault had defeated Austin earlier in the season 4-3 and topped Packers’ ace Kurt Best, handing him his only loss of the season. The Chicago White Sox had drafted Best in the third round that year.
Faribault sought its first trip to the state tournament since 1947 against Austin and had not reached the finals since 1968. The Falcons met the Packers for the 1967 and 1968 region games but lost 2-1 in ‘67 and 6-2 in ‘68.
Spicer came into the championship game with a 7-3 record and an .125 ERA, having allowed just nine earned runs in 72 innings. Best had a 12-1 record and allowed just three earned runs in 81 innings. The Packers carried a 16-3 record while Faribault had a pedestrian 10-9 record.
Faribault advanced to the state tournament in a 4-0 rain-shortened game against the Packers. The game lasted just five innings but the Falcons had scored four runs in the fourth inning. Spicer set down the final two Packers hitters on strikes before rain came and ended the game.
Spicer retired the first eight hitters he saw against Austin. He allowed just two hits and struck out four in the win.
In the top of the fourth inning the Falcons took advantage of miscues from Best. Zunker reached on a walk and Tom Simon singled to put runners on first and second. Mark Evans laid down a bunt but when Best fielded the bunt, he threw it over the third baseman to allow Zunker to score. Dave Schwake singled to right to score Simon to make it 2-0 and the Falcons had runners on second and third. Best tried to pick off Evans at third but the ball sailed away to allow Schwake and Evans to score to make it 4-0.
Faribault met Bemidji in the first round of the state tournament at Midway Stadium in St. Paul.
At the state tournament the Lumberjacks carried a 20-1 record but the Falcons had momentum heading into the tournament with five straight wins and came away with a 4-2 victory to reach the semifinals.
Spicer allowed just five base runners, retired the first nine hitters he saw and Faribault scored four runs in the second inning to meet Fairmont in the semifinals.
The Falcons used big innings throughout their postseason run and did so again in the semifinals against Fairmont. Faribault scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the fifth to defeat the Cardinals 7-6. The Falcons met Richfield, which defeated Little Falls for the state championship game.
Zunker drove in three runs on two hits in the semifinal game and Spicer came on in relief to close out the victory.
The win set up a meeting with No. 1-ranked Richfield, which had a 23-1 record and had not allowed a run in the state tournament.
Richfield continued that scoreless streak in the championship game and shut out Faribault 5-0 for the state championship. The Falcons managed just one hit off Richfield starter Brad Christensen.
Spicer, Grass and Schwake were named to the all-tournament team.
“We were beaten by a fine team and we are not second best, we’re runners-up,” Nomeland said after the championship game. Around 300 people showed up to the Faribault High School parking lot to welcome the team home.