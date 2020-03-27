Upper left: The Faribault Falcon bench cleared to converge on Falcon ace Stu Spicer after his one inning of relief saved the Falcons’ 7-6 win over Fairmont in the semifinals of the state high school baseball tournament. Upper right: Dick Grass (left), Dave Schwake (center) and Stu Spicer were named to the all-tournament squad. Lower left: Falcon Larry Hafemeyer slides safely into third following Stu Spicer’s single on which both runners advanced a base on the throw to the plate in attempt to nail Dave Schwake. Hafemeyer later scored on Dick Grass’ triple. On top of Hafemeyer is Bemidji third baseman Earl Sargent. Lower right: Dave Schwake (center) was one of four Falcon players to get beaned by Burnsville. Schwake was hit on the left cheekbone but returned to action following the incident. Pictured with Schwake are Lowell Nomeland, left, and Chuck Madson, right. Center: Dick Grass hits a triple in the Falcons’ 7-6 win over Fairmont in the semifinals at Midway Stadium in St. Paul. (Daily News archives)