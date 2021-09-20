The Faribault girls tennis team traveled to Northfield High School on Saturday morning for a triangular against Northfield and Rochester Century, with the Falcons falling 6-1 against the host Raiders and 7-0 against the Panthers.
With a revamped lineup against Northfield to shift more strength onto the four singles courts, Faribault picked up its one point at No. 3 singles, and challenged for points at No. 1 singles and No. 4 singles.
Lindsay Rauenhorst was able to win a grueling 1-6, 6-4, 12-10 match at No. 3 singles for the Falcons.
“Both players played well in the second set and had great rally points,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Lindsay played just a bit better and was able to win the second set 6-4. Since the overall team match was decided they would play a 10 point super tie breaker to decide the third set and the match. Both players continued to play well in the tie breaker and traded points to a 10-10 tie when Lindsay was able to win two points in a row and win the tie breaker 12-10 and the match.”
At No. 1 singles, Stacie Petricka dropped a 4-6, 6-0, 10-3 match against Northfield’s Maya Deschamp.
“Maya did well to adjust her play in the second set and was able to control many of the points and the set,” Anderson said. “Maya pulled Stacie into long rally points with occasional aggressive attacks that Stacie countered well. Maya stayed in the points just enough to allow Stacie to hit an unforced error and lose the point.”
At No. 4 singles, Grace Brazil — typically a doubles player for Faribault — lost 6-2, 6-4 against Northfield’s Meha Hnatyszyn.
“Grace steadily improved throughout the match and played a good second set,” Anderson said. “She was serving well and stroking the ball well while also hustling on the court to keep herself in a lot of points. Grace and Meha were having some good rally points through the second set. Both players were doing well to control points and played a solid second set. Meha continued to play just a bit better and was able to win the second set 6-4 and the match.”
Elsewhere against Northfield, Hailey Reuvers lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Olivia Bolster and Leah Nowaczewski lost by the same score at No. 1 doubles, Amairani Rosas and Brianna Velazquez Sanchez fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Whitney Huberty and Beata Christianson dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match at No. 3 doubles.
Against always-strong Rochester Century, lost in straight sets on every court, with Petricka at No. 1 singles, Rauenhorst at No. 2 singles, Rosas at No. 3 singles and Nowaczewski at No. 4 singles.
Reuvers and Brazil teamed up at No. 1 doubles, Bolster and Velazquez Sanchez formed a duo at No. 2 doubles, and Huberty and Whitney Sterline paired up at No. 3 doubles.