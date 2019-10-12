Behind three total touchdowns and 105 yards from senior Braden Black, Class 5A Rochester John Marshall surged to a 35-0 victory in a non-district home game over Faribault.
The Falcons dropped to 1-6 overall (1-3 district) with the loss, while the Rockets improved to 3-4 overall (2-3 district).
Faribault played an extremely tough first half, holding John Marshall to 12 points. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to move the chains on their side, accounting for just 136 yards of total offense while going 3-11 (27.3 percent) on third-down conversions.
Rockets quarterback Cole Peterson finished 5-for-10 with 59 yards and one touchdown. Black continued an impressive senior season on the ground rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Forrest Wolf rushed for 53 yards on nine carries, while Parker Navitsky had 49 yards on 11 carries.
Faribault quarterback Nick Ehlers finished 4-for-15 with 49 yards and one interception. Alex Gardner led the Falcons’ rushing attack with 53 yards on 16 carries. Nick Flom had 32 yards on three catches.
The Falcons close out the regular season 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kasson-Mantorville.
John Marshall 35, Faribault 0
JM — 6 6 8 15
F — 0 0 0 0
Faribault offense — Passing: Nick Ehlers 4-15, 49 yards, 1 INT … Rushing: Alex Gardner 16-53, Ehlers 5-19; Cael Casteel 8-8; Taylor Day 3-7 … Receiving: Nick Flom 3-32; Day 1-17
Faribault defense — Tackles: Dylan Lippert 11; Casteel 3.5; Bryce Nolen 3.5; Owen Ellendson 3.5; Flom 3; Alex Leet 2.5; Zach Slinger 2.5; Ehlers 2; Gael Ramirez 2; John Palmer 2; Devin Lockerby 1.5; Carter Breitenfeldt 0.5; Sam LaCanne 0.5; Thor Keilen 0.5; Cade McCusker 0.5 … Tackles for loss: Lippert 1, Nolen 1, Flom 1
Faribault special teams — Punting: Nolen 5-125 … Kickoff returns: Isaac Mata 3-19; Gardner 2-9; Day 1-0
John Marshall offense — Passing: Cole Peterson 5-10, 59 yards, 1 TD … Rushing: Braden Black 13-96, 2 TD; Forrest Wolf 9-53, 1 TD; Parker Navitsky 11-49, 1 TD; Peterson 3-17; Dominic Rentz 2-12 … Receiving: Trevale Moe 2-51; Black 2-9, 1 TD
John Marshall defense — Tackles: Black 5.5; Jamil Heil 4.5; William Woodford 4; Nicholas Kastner 3.5; Jack Ward 1.5; Jacob Welp 1.5; Deontae Veney 1.5; Connor Higgins 1.5; Lamar Matthews 1.5; Gabe Stangler 1; Wolf 1; Evan Dejardin 1; Michael Nicometo 1; Aaron Beckenbaugh 0.5; Audric Thim 0.5; Alexander Carlin 0.5; Dominiq Price 0.5
Special teams — Kicking: Jack Ward 0-1 XP … Punting: Welp 1-36 … Kick returns: Drew Yochim 1-50 … Punt returns: Moe 1-5; Nicometo 1-0