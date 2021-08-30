The Faribault girls soccer team showed flashes of potential throughout Saturday afternoon's first game of the season, but ultimately the host Kasson-Mantorville was more consistent in an 11-0 victory.
The KoMets scored in the opening minutes to go up 1-0, and while the Falcons produced stretches of offensive pressure, they were unable to answer that opening goal.
"We were able to combine forward a few times resulting in a few shots on goal, but not enough to get us on the board," Faribault coach Maddie Wertish said. "The girls worked hard to figure out their roles and what that looks like in a game situation. Despite our hard efforts we weren’t able to maintain possession enough to create the opportunities we needed to stop K-M’s offense."
Faribault next plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Jordan at the Faribault Soccer Complex. It will be Jordan's first game of the season.