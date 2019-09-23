Twenty-two of the top volleyball teams in Minnesota's Class A were all in one spot this weekend at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
The No. 3 seed Mayer Lutheran Crusaders (12-1), the 2017 state champions and perennial powerhouse, won the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record.
They knocked off No. 5 seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers 2-1 in Saturday's championship match.
WEM moves on up
The Class A Showcase made big waves on the weekly state rankings produced each Sunday by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. WEM went 4-1 on the weekend to reach the title game and climb up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the rankings.
"Overall, I was pleased with our performance this weekend," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Obviously when you come that close at the end you want to finish on top, but you have to step back and look at the big picture. At stretches through the tournament we were playing some excellent volleyball. We had that relentlessness on defense that we’ve been striving to find. Now our goal is to have that determination constantly."
The Buccaneers in Friday's pool play round swept Wabasha-Kellogg (8-9) and New Life Academy (11-6) to advance to Saturday's eight-team Gold bracket. NLA swept W-K to take second in the pool.
Beginning Saturday morning, WEM (16-2) knocked off Gopher Conference rival, Medford (9-4), by a 2-1 score in the quarterfinals, beat BOLD (10-6) 2-0 in the semis and took Mayer Lutheran to three sets in the finals. The loss snapped the Bucs' 16-match win streak. A loss in the second set to Medford ended a streak of 31 straight sets won.
"Delaney (Donahue) and Toryn (Richards) had great weekends," Lamont said. "They both hit at a high percentage offensively and made some amazing plays on defense. We are proud of them for being named to the all-tournament team. It was a much deserved honor. They were our team leaders this weekend."
WEM stays out of conference to host the Jordan Jaguars (6-11) 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
BA wins twice
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (6-10) shook off a winless pool play round by winning its first two matches Saturday en route to 18th place overall.
BA lost 25-16, 25-16 to BOLD and 25-12, 25-12 to defending tournament and defending state champion Minneota (16-2).
This sent BA to the Bronze division, which was split up into two pools of three teams that placed last in their pool.
The Cards came back against fellow Section 1A school Wabasha-Kellogg 21-25, 25-17, 15-7 and followed it up with a 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Cleveland (10-8).
In the Bronze championship, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (11-2) downed BA 25-16, 25-19.
BA (3-0 Gopher Conference) has time to recuperate with its next match 7:15 p.m. at home against conference rival Maple River. The Eagles were 9-7 and 1-3 in conference prior to Monday's non-conference match vs. Alden-Conger.
K-W wins 3 of 5, takes 10th
The tournament No. 2 seed Knights were ever so close to advancing to winning their pool Friday and advancing to Saturday's Gold bracket.
K-W (8-4) beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25-20, 25-15. It then faced MACCRAY (10-8) for the de facto pool championship. The first and third sets went extra points and both were claimed by the Wolverines in a 26-24, 22-25, 16-14 win.
That dropped the Knights to the Silver bracket on Saturday.
They came back from their most lopsided set loss of the day against Henning (12-4) to win 16-25, 25-18, 18-16. In the bracket semifinals, K-W beat Canby (11-2) 25-22, 15-25, 15-10.
This set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with Minneota in what both teams hoped would have been in the Gold bracket finals, and not the Silver. Nevertheless, Minneota was the victor Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-16, 25-23.
K-W dropped to No. 5 in the state rankings.
The competition remains steep for K-W (1-2 Hiawatha Valley League), which travels to Class AA No. 1 Stewartville (10-1, 4-0 HVL). The Tigers were one of the few top teams to not compete in the AA Showcase, which ran concurrently with the A Showcase.
Class A Showcase order of finish — 1. Mayer Lutheran, 2. WEM, 3. Carlton, 4. BOLD, 5. Kittson County Central, 6. Mabel-Canton, 7. MACCRAY, 8. Medford, 9. Minneota, 10. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11. Canby, 12. Fosston, 13. Henning, 14. New Life Academy, 15. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 16. Barnseville, 17. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 18. Bethlehem Academy, 19. Cleveland, 20. Lake of the Woods, 21. Wabasha-Kellogg, 22. Wabasso
Statistics
WEM vs. W-K — Kills: Kylie Pittmann 8; Toryn Richards 6; Delaney Donahue, Trista Hering 5; Lindsay Condon 1 … Assists: Ellie Ready 20; Allison Rients, Pittmann, Richards 1 … Aces: Ready 5; Richards, Rients, Donahue 1 … Digs: Richards 11; Pittmann 6; Hering, Autumn Taylor, Donahue 5; Condon, Rients 2; Ready, Alex Heuss 1 … Blocks: Hering 3; Heuss, Donahue, Condon 1
WEM vs. NLA — Kills: Richards 10; Pittmann, Donahue 6; Hering 4; Condon 1 … Assists: Ready 22; Rients, Condon, Richards 1 … Aces: Donahue, Richards 3; Ready 2; Pittmann 1 … Digs: Donahue 7; Richards, Hering, Pittmann 4; Donahue, Heuss 3; Rients, Ready 2; Condon 1 … Blocks: Richards 2; Hering 1
WEM vs. Medford — Kills: Donahue, Richards 9; Pittmann 7; Hering 3; Ready 2; Condon 1 … Assists: Ready 23; Donahue, Condon 2; Richards 1 … Aces: Ready, Pittmann, Richards 1 … Digs: Ready, Richards 10; Donahue 9; Rients 7; Taylor 6; Condon 3; Hering 2; Heuss 1 … Blocks: Hering 4; Ready 2; Richards 1
WEM vs. BOLD — Kills: Donahue 12; Richards 8; Pittmann 5; Hering 3; Condon 2 … Assists: Ready 24; Rients, Condon 1 … Aces: Donahue 3; Rients, Ready, Richards 1 … Digs: Pittmann 15; Richards 14; Donahue 8; Ready 5; Hering 4; Rients 2 … Blocks: Donahue, Pittmann 1
WEM vs. Mayer Lutheran — Kills: Pittmann, Donahue 10; Richards 9; Hering 5; Ready 3; Condon 1 … Assists: Ready 29; Richards 2; Condon, Pittmann 1 … Aces: Ready 3; Taylor 1 … Digs: Richards 13; Pittmann 10; Donahue 7; Ready 5; Taylor 4; Condon 2; Rients, Hering 1 … Blocks: Donahue 2; Ready, Pittmann, Hering 1
K-W vs. W-H-A — Kills: Ally Peterson 13; Julianna Boyum 7; Megan Mattson, Hailey Lerfald, Leah Berg 3; Tessa Erlandson 1 … Assists: Madi Luebke 16; Riley Dummer 10; Peterson 1 … Aces: Boyum 2; Luebke, Peterson 1 … Digs: Peterson 11; Boyum, Kaia Johnson, Mattson 7 … Blocks: Boyum 2; Mattson 1
K-W vs. MACCRAY — Kills: Peterson 18; Boyum 7; Mattson 4; Lerfald 3; Luebke, Berg, Ellie Benson 1 … Assists: Luebke 21; Dummer 10; Boyum 2; Peterson, Josi Quam 1 … Aces: Quam 2; Mattson, Peterson 1 … Digs: Peterson 11; Mattson 9; Johnson, Dummer 8; Quam 7; Boyum 6 … Blocks: Lerfald 5; Boyum 4; Berg, Benson 1
K-W vs. Henning — Kills: Peterson 15; Mattson, Boyum 5; Berg, Benson 4 … Assists: Luebke 16; Dummer 10; Mattson, Peterson 2; Lerfald, Julia Dahl 1 … Aces: Mattson 2; Quam 1 … Digs: Peterson 14; Mattson 13; Luebke, Dummer 7; Quam 6; Boyum 4; Johnson, Benson 2; Berg 1 … Blocks: Boyum 6; Berg 3; Mattson 2; Peterson, Lerfald 1
K-W vs. Canby — Kills: Peterson 12; Boyum 10; Mattson 5; Lerfald, Berg 4; Luebke 2; Benson 1 … Assists: Luebke 21; Dummer 12; Boyum, Quam 1 … Aces: Quam 2; Johnson, Mattson, Luebke 1 … Digs: Mattson 13; Peterson 11; Luebke 9; Boyum, Quam 6; Dummer, Benson 1 … Blocks: Peterson, Lerfald 1
K-W vs. Minneota — Kills: Peterson 6; Boyum 5; Lerfald 4; Mattson, Benson 2; Berg 1 … Assists: Dummer, Luebke 8; Peterson, Mattson 1 … Aces: Luebke, Peterson 1 … Digs: Peterson 8; Mattson 7; Dummer 4; Luebke 3; Johnson, Boyum, Quam 2; Berg 1 … Blocks: Boyum 3; Peterson 2; Berg, Benson, Lerfald 1