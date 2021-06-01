Morgan Wilson allowed only five hits and one run in her postseason pitching debut Monday afternoon, and also drove in both runs with her two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the sixth to lift the sixth-seeded Cardinals (9-9) past third-seeded West Lutheran (12-4) on the road in the Section 4A playoffs.
The victory advances Bethlehem Academy into Tuesday afternoon's winner's bracket semifinals at second-seeded Goodhue (15-5), which topped seventh-seeded Braham 11-1 on Monday.
After West Lutheran jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, Bethlehem Academy was able to get a runner in scoring position with Kate Trump's fourth-inning double, but she was stranded there.
Then in the top of the sixth, Anna Tobin worked a one-out walk before Malia Hunt moved her to third base with a sacrifice bunt. That brought Trump to the plate with two outs. Trump had notched the only two hits for the Cardinals with a pair of doubles to that point, so West Lutheran intentionally walked her to pitch to Wilson.
Wilson responded with a single the brought home both the tying and go-ahead runs.
After West Lutheran loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, a groundout to Trump at shortstop ended the game.