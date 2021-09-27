Playing against some of the best Class AA schools in Minnesota, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team finished 1-4 across Friday and Saturday at the Class AA Showcase in Burnsville.
The Buccaneers started the tournament with a 25-20, 23-25, 15-11 against Redwood Valley, before losing 25-18, 25-14 against No. 8 Caledonia, 25-13, 25-20 against No. 4 Watertown-Mayer, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 against No. 6 Maple Lake and 25-16, 25-22 against Barnesville.
WEM maintains the steep level of competition Tuesday night, when Belle Plaine visits Waterville. Belle Plaine finished 2-3 at the Class AA Showcase.