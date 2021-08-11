The Faribault Public Schools activities director chair has its fourth inhabitant since late June, as the district announced Wednesday that Kevin Kleiner was stepping into the role.
Keith Badger resigned to take a job as the activities director at Farmington High School on June 28. His replacement, Ryan Lueken, started July 1 but resigned two weeks later, prompting former longtime Faribault Activities Director Ken Hubert to step in on an interim basis until a permanent replacement was found.
That replacement is Kleiner, who most recently served as the assistant activities director at New Prague Area Schools, where he's worked since 2019. Prior to that, Kleiner worked as the activities director at New Life Academy in Woodbury from 2016-19.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining Faribault Public Schools as the activities director,” Kleiner said in a press release. “I am looking forward to meeting everyone and being a positive team member.”
Kleiner has also previously coached high school football, baseball and basketball, and played football and basketball while he was an undergraduate student at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, where he graduated in 2010.
“I hope to build on the great foundation of the activities department while providing a positive experience for students, coaches, directors, families, staff and the community,” Kleiner said in a press release. “We want the activities department to be a place where all students are valued, can be involved, and learn life lessons through their participation.”
Kleiner doesn't have much time to acclimate himself to the job, as the first day of high school practices for fall sports is slated for Monday. Kleiner was unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon, but a more complete story detailing his background and his vision for the job will be published in Saturday's Faribault Daily News.