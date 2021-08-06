It should be no surprise Alex Schmitz’ latest move originated on the golf course.
While playing in the Minnesota Mixed Amateur Team Championship in late June at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Schmitz and his partner Taylor Ledwein were paired up with Cora Larson and Hunter Rebrovich.
Rebrovich had just finished his sophomore season on the men’s golf team at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and though he was transferring to the University of South Dakota, he pushed Schmitz to apply for the open men’s golf coaching position with the Mavericks.
Schmitz, now the former boys golf coach at Faribault High School, accepted the position July 16.
“We set up a time to talk on a Thursday and I accepted the position the next morning,” Schmitz said. “It all happened really fast, but it was a position I was interested in. When I heard about it I thought it would be a really good move for my next coaching resume.”
A 2012 graduate of Faribault High School, Schmitz had been the boys golf coach for the Falcons since 2017.
“I loved the position I had with Faribault,” Schmitz said. “I’ll cherish the boys and I loved spending time with them and watching them improve, not only on the golf course but growing as young men.”
The reality is, coaching college golf has been a goal of Schmitz since he first started coaching the sport in 2014 as an assistant at East Ridge High School. In the same way he jumped at the coaching position at Faribault when Al Gora retired after 15 years leading the program, the job at Minnesota State was too good to pass up.
Schmitz takes over a program in transition. Bryant Black, the coach since 2013, left his position in October 2020. Minnesota State Hall of Famer and longtime women’s golf coach Nick Campa stepped in on an interim basis to direct the spring season, before Schmitz applied for the opening and was quickly hired.
He admits the first few weeks on the job have been eye-opening, as he starts to handle the long list of administrative tasks that need to be taken care of before the first competition of the fall season.
“There’s a lot that’s similar to being at the high school, but there’s a lot of extra stuff that goes into being a college coach,” Schmitz said.
The last few weeks have also been spent reflecting on his four seasons coaching in Faribault, which was a dream itself.
He thanks former activities director Danny DuChene — who hired Schmitz as a 23-year old — as well as former activities director Keith Badger, who helped Schmitz navigate the canceled 2020 season.
“We made it through the COVID year and kept everybody on that played the season before,” Schmitz said.
It was a special opportunity for Schmitz to land his first head-coaching job in his hometown, which is also where he first started coaching youth hockey as a 17-year old.
“It was really rewarding and really cool, because I came from the Faribault golf program,” Schmitz said. “The relationships I had with my buddies that I played with when I was in high school, I still talk to them literally every day. I play with them at least once a week, if not more. Just the relationships that I built with my friends and definitely my coach Al Gora, I still talk to him on a regular basis. It was very rewarding and I really enjoyed all my time there.”
Schmitz said pulling on the Faribault golf polo for the first time as a coach in 2017 was “one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”
He’s not done sporting Faribault gear, however. Schmitz said that with the split college golf season in the fall and spring, he plans on maintaining his position with the Faribault Hockey Association and continuing to coach youth hockey in town.
“I love what I do there and I love supporting youth hockey and getting these kids to the next level,” Schmitz said.
“I’ll still reside in Faribault and commute over there for the time being. I don’t know what the next step is, whether that’s finding something halfway over there. Obviously with the housing market the way it is, everyone knows it’s a tough market. Right now I’m going to stay put in Faribault and enjoy my time coaching youth hockey and building connections here and supporting the boys in the hockey program.”