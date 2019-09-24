Lightning struck on Tuesday in Winona. So did Khadar Farah.
Faribault's senior midfielder Farah scored twice in his Falcons' (8-2-1, 5-2-1 Big 9) 2-1 win at the Winona Winhawks (3-7-1, 1-7 Big 9) in a weather-shortened Big 9 Conference match.
Farah scored near the midpoint of the first half to put Faribault up 1-0.
He had a "nice breakaway and got a nice through ball pass from Aaron Richter," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox.
Winona countered in the half with a penalty kick goal resulting from a handball in the box by Faribault.
Farah scored shortly after in the half on a cross from Luis Martinez, taking a slow roller and beating everyone to the ball to put it in the net.
A first wave of lightning struck with approximately 10 minutes left in the half, prompting a 30-minute delay.
The teams resumed to finish the half.
A match becomes official per Minnesota State High School League rules after one half is completed and the second half has at least begun.
Six minutes into the second half, more storms rolled through and the game was called off. Faribault was awarded the win, which made the near-100 mile bus trip back home more palatable.
While Winona would've liked to keep playing, Cox felt good about how his team looked in the 46 minutes it had to work with.
"We had a few really good chances in the last 10 minutes of the first half and the last six minutes of the second," Cox said. "We had about five or six good chances. Coming off that little delay we were a little bit tight waiting out the lightning. But we really controlled the game from that point on."
Faribault next hosts rival Owatonna (4-3-5, 2-2-4 Big 9) 7 p.m. Thursday for what Cox said tends to be a spirited game regardless of records. The Falcons will look to avenge a 4-0 loss last year in Owatonna.